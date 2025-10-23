Covington Independent School District

Hosted by

Covington Independent School District

About this event

2025 Fall Carnival!

501 N Main

Covington, TX 76636, USA

10 Pack of Tickets
$5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Tickets will be packed and ready to pick up the night of the event!

20 Pack of Tickets
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Tickets will be packed and ready to pick up the night of the event!

50 Pack of Tickets
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Tickets will be packed and ready to pick up the night of the event!

100 Pack of Tickets
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Tickets will be packed and ready to pick up the night of the event!

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