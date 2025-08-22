2025 Fall Festival

Children under 4 and adults over 65 are free



Includes: petting zoo, face painting, Photo Booth, carnival games, inflatable games, 4 raffle tickets, a DJ and more...



Raffle tickets are for raffle items only! Each entry ticket includes 4 Raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the event. Raffle includes: $300 car detailing, $50 gift card to Cobra, $100 gift card to Bad Jimmy's and more...



Dunk Tank tickets are available for purchase at the carnival. $10 for 2 throws. Teachers get to keep all the money they earn getting dunked!