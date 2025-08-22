Biltmore Preparatory Academy Pto

Hosted by

Biltmore Preparatory Academy Pto

About this event

2025 Fall Festival

4601 N 34th St

Phoenix, AZ 85018

General admission
$15

Children under 4 and adults over 65 are free

Includes: petting zoo, face painting, Photo Booth, carnival games, inflatable games, 4 raffle tickets, a DJ and more...

Raffle tickets are for raffle items only! Each entry ticket includes 4 Raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the event. Raffle includes: $300 car detailing, $50 gift card to Cobra, $100 gift card to Bad Jimmy's and more...

Dunk Tank tickets are available for purchase at the carnival. $10 for 2 throws. Teachers get to keep all the money they earn getting dunked!

Raffle Ticket - 5 Pack
$20

Additional tickets

Raffle Ticket - 10 Pack
$35
Raffle Ticket - 20 Pack
$60
Dunk Tank Tickets - 2 Throws - $10
$10

Kids and their Teachers have so much fun during this event. Teachers will have time slots in the dunk tank (schedule will be shared soon!). Teachers get to keep the value of the tickets (balls thrown!) during their time. Stock up!

Add a donation for Biltmore Preparatory Academy Pto

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!