2025 DCD Fall Fundraiser - THE BARN AT COPPER CREEK

Hosted by
About this event
N7681 500th St, Menomonie, WI 54751, USA
$35 per ticket will cover our costs for the Party at the Barn. Additional donation to Dunn County Democrats optional. You may also choose to join our renew your membership in the Dunn County Democrats below.
All donations go directly to Dunn County Democrats
Please complete this section to add or renew your membership to Dunn County Democrats. The cost is only $10 per year per person, renewable each year..
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!