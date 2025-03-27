2025 Fall GLSA Registration

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Normal, IL 61761, USA
Each Noble attending the GLSA Fall Session must pay the $20 registration fee. Ladies or children do not have to pay this fee. All Shriners participating in any function, including competition, must be registered.
Ladies Luncheon is open to all ladies attending GLSA. The luncheon will take place at Medici in Normal, 120 North Street, Normal, IL 61761. 11:00 social time; 11:30 seating; 11:45 welcome and introductions; 12:00 lunch
Station Dinners will be buffet style with a cash bar and are for the Chief Rabban, Assistant Rabban, High Priest & Prophet, Oriental Guide and their ladies from all the Shrine Centers. The dinners will take place at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway Avenue, Normal, IL 61761. Dinner at 6 pm in Redbird D
President Banquet open to everyone attending GLSA. The theme is Route 66, and the banquet will take place at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway Avenue, Normal, IL 61761. The meal will be buffet style with a cash bar. 5:30 – 6:30 social 6:30 dinner
Everyone at GLSA is welcome to attend the Parade Afterglow. The Afterglow will take place in the Aaron Leetch Club at Hancock Stadium, 211 N Main St, Normal, IL 61761.
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