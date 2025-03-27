Great Lakes Shrine Association

Hosted by

Great Lakes Shrine Association

About this event

2025 Fall GLSA Registration

201 Broadway

Normal, IL 61761, USA

Noble Registration Fee
$20

Each Noble attending the GLSA Fall Session must pay the $20 registration fee. Ladies or children do not have to pay this fee. All Shriners participating in any function, including competition, must be registered.

Ladies Luncheon - Thurs, Sept 11, 2025
$40

Ladies Luncheon is open to all ladies attending GLSA. The luncheon will take place at Medici in Normal, 120 North Street, Normal, IL 61761. 11:00 social time; 11:30 seating; 11:45 welcome and introductions; 12:00 lunch

Station Dinner - Thurs, Sept 11, 2025
$65

Station Dinners will be buffet style with a cash bar and are for the Chief Rabban, Assistant Rabban, High Priest & Prophet, Oriental Guide and their ladies from all the Shrine Centers. The dinners will take place at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway Avenue, Normal, IL 61761. Dinner at 6 pm in Redbird D

President's Banquet - Fri, Sept 12, 2025
$65

President Banquet open to everyone attending GLSA. The theme is Route 66, and the banquet will take place at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 201 Broadway Avenue, Normal, IL 61761. The meal will be buffet style with a cash bar. 5:30 – 6:30 social 6:30 dinner

Parade Afterglow - Sat, Sept 13, 2025
$20

Everyone at GLSA is welcome to attend the Parade Afterglow. The Afterglow will take place in the Aaron Leetch Club at Hancock Stadium, 211 N Main St, Normal, IL 61761.

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