2025 Fall Golf Tournament

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About this event
Ticket Includes:
Round of golf, box lunch, cart fees, door prize entry, and mulligan
Ticket Includes:
Entry for 4 players, round of golf, box lunch, cart fees, door prize entry, 4 mulligans (1 per player).
*please include ALL player names.*
This purchase include the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo displayed up front at the course, providing visibility and recognition for your support of the event.
Set up your tent to host giveaways, provide food or beverages, and have a little fun with golfers. Bonus: best dressed tent wins a $100 prize!
*must provide your own tent, tables and any other materials you may need*
This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo for display at the course, providing visibility and recognition for your sponsorship.
*New sponsors must email their logo/image by 09/08/25 to allow time for production of sign.*
This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo for display at the designated hole for Closest to the Pin, providing visibility and recognition for your sponsorship.
This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo for display at the designated hole for Longest Drive, providing visibility and recognition for your sponsorship.
This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo displayed up front at the course, providing visibility and recognition for providing the trophies for the awards.
This purchase includes the cost of a sign featuring your name/logo displayed up front at the course, providing visibility and recognition for providing breakfast for the tournament.
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