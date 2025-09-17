2025 Fall Harvest

Downtown Mountain Home

CHAMBER MEMBER
$50

Every booth space is 10x10 if you need more then that please pay for the appropriate amount of spaces.

FOOD VENDOR
$100

NON-PROFIT (CHAMBER MEMBER)
$50

NON-CHAMBER MEMBER
$60

FOOD VENDORS (NON-MEMBERS)
$125

