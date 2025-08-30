2025 SFTS Purse Bingo

This is a Reservation only for a group ticket for 10 $375.00. When choosing this option please mark as 10 tickets so our seating count is correct. Group ticket includes: 10 sets of 10 bingo rounds and 10 door prize raffle tickets. Event features a 50/50 and other raffles, so bring cash for more chances to win big! Payments should be made by cash or check payable to Shelter from the Storm, Inc. in person at Boba Cafe in Shelbyville during their normal business hours or by mail to 7445 North Green Meadows Estates, Fairland, In 46126. Text (317) 331-9067 with questions. Must be 18 for gaming and 21 to consume alcohol. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. *Credit card payments are not permitted per Indiana Gaming rules. Tickets must be paid before Oct 21st or reservation will be cancelled.