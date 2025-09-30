eventClosed

2025 Fall Retreat Registration 3-4 Days Choice

2000 Living River Pkwy

Montevallo, AL 35115, USA

addExtraDonation

$

3 Days: Queen Motel Style Room
$330

Friday - Sunday: Two persons to a room at $330 each or $660 for a single occupancy. Single occupancy select add 2 to shopping cart.

4 Days: Queen Motel Style Room
$430

Thursday - Sunday: Two persons to a room at $430 each or $860 for a single occupancy. Single occupancy select add 2 to shopping cart.

3 Days: 2 Double Beds Motel Style Room
$330

Two persons to a room at $330 each or $660 for a single occupancy. Single occupancy select add 2 to shopping cart.

4 Days: 2 Double Beds Motel Style Room
$430

Two persons to a room at $430 each or $860 for a single occupancy. Single occupancy select add 2 to shopping cart.

3 Days: Bunkhouse
$210

Approximately 10 people per cabin with bunkbeds, two showers & two toilets in each cabin​. $210 per person.

4 Days: Bunkhouse
$240

$240 per person.

Approximately 10 people per cabin with bunkbeds, two showers & two toilets in each cabin​.

3 Days: Camping
$120

$120 per person
Primitive Camping

  • No electricity or water.
  • Bring your own tent, camper, sleeping bag, etc.
  • Walk up a hill to access to bathroom and showers in bunk houses.


4 Days: Camping
$140

$140 per person
Primitive Camping

  • No electricity or water.
  • Bring your own tent, camper, sleeping bag, etc.
  • Walk up a hill to access to bathroom and showers in bunk houses.


common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing