2025 Fall Semester Installment

Part Time OR Full Time Dance Registration Fee item
Part Time OR Full Time Dance Registration Fee
$200

Annual Dance Registration is a fee for administrative processing, and includes a package of items your child will receive during the course of the semester that pertains to training and performance.

Part Time Music & Art Registration Fee item
Part Time Music & Art Registration Fee
$100

Annual Music Registration is a fee for administrative processing, and includes a package of items your child will receive during the course of the semester pertaining to training and performance.

Part Time Dance: Ages 5-6 [Installment #1] item
Part Time Dance: Ages 5-6 [Installment #1]
$1,122.50

Three 1.5-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time Dance: Ages 5-6 [Installment #2] item
Part Time Dance: Ages 5-6 [Installment #2]
$1,122.50

Three 1.5-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time Dance: Ages 7-8 [Installment #1] item
Part Time Dance: Ages 7-8 [Installment #1]
$1,300

Three 1.75-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time Dance: Ages 7-8 [Installment #2] item
Part Time Dance: Ages 7-8 [Installment #2]
$1,300

Three 1.75-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time Dance. Ages 9-10 [Installment #1] item
Part Time Dance. Ages 9-10 [Installment #1]
$1,625

Five 1.7-hour classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time Dance. Ages 9-10 [Installment #2] item
Part Time Dance. Ages 9-10 [Installment #2]
$1,625

Five 1.7-hour classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time Dance. Ages 11-12 [ [Installment #1] item
Part Time Dance. Ages 11-12 [ [Installment #1]
$1,750

Five 2-hour classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time Dance. Ages 11-12 [Installment #2] item
Part Time Dance. Ages 11-12 [Installment #2]
$1,750

Five 2-hour classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time Dance. Ages 13+ [Installment #1] item
Part Time Dance. Ages 13+ [Installment #1]
$2,250

Six 2.3-hour+ classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time Dance. Ages 13+ [Installment #2] item
Part Time Dance. Ages 13+ [Installment #2]
$2,250

Six 2.3-hour+ classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time. Group Music & Art Classes [Installment #1] item
Part Time. Group Music & Art Classes [Installment #1]
$900

Ages 5-13. Three 1-hour group music & art classes or equivalent weekly. Choosing between: voice, art, piano, trumpet, violin.) Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time. Group Music & Art Classes [Installment #2] item
Part Time. Group Music & Art Classes [Installment #2]
$900

Ages 5-13. Three 1-hour group music & art classes or equivalent weekly. Choosing between: voice, art, piano, trumpet, violin.) Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time. Private Music Lessons [Installment #1] item
Part Time. Private Music Lessons [Installment #1]
$900

Ages 5-13+ (Two 30 min. private lessons or equivalent weekly) Available for: piano, violin, viola, cello, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and French horn. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Part Time. Private Music Lessons [Installment #2] item
Part Time. Private Music Lessons [Installment #2]
$900

Ages 5-13+ (Two 30 min. private lessons or equivalent weekly) Available for: piano, violin, viola, cello, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and French horn. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 5-6. [Installment #1] item
Full Time. Ages 5-6. [Installment #1]
$2,022.50

Three 1.5-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 5-6. [Installment #2] item
Full Time. Ages 5-6. [Installment #2]
$2,022.50

Three 1.5-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 7-8. [Installment #1] item
Full Time. Ages 7-8. [Installment #1]
$2,200

Three 1.75-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 7-8. [Installment #2] item
Full Time. Ages 7-8. [Installment #2]
$2,200

Three 1.75-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. PPrice is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 9-10. [Installment #1] item
Full Time. Ages 9-10. [Installment #1]
$2,525

Five 1.7-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 9-10. [Installment #2] item
Full Time. Ages 9-10. [Installment #2]
$2,525

Five 1.7-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 11-12. [Installment #1] item
Full Time. Ages 11-12. [Installment #1]
$2,650

Five 2-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 11-12. [Installment #2] item
Full Time. Ages 11-12. [Installment #2]
$2,650

Five 2-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 13+ [Installment #1] item
Full Time. Ages 13+ [Installment #1]
$3,150

Six 2.3-hour+ dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

Full Time. Ages 13+ [Installment #2] item
Full Time. Ages 13+ [Installment #2]
$3,150

Six 2.3-hour+ dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing