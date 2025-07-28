2025 Fall Semester Installment

Annual Dance Registration is a fee for administrative processing, and includes a package of items your child will receive during the course of the semester that pertains to training and performance.
Annual Music Registration is a fee for administrative processing, and includes a package of items your child will receive during the course of the semester pertaining to training and performance.
Three 1.5-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Three 1.75-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Five 1.7-hour classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Five 2-hour classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Six 2.3-hour+ classes weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Ages 5-13. Three 1-hour group music & art classes or equivalent weekly. Choosing between: voice, art, piano, trumpet, violin.) Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Ages 5-13+ (Two 30 min. private lessons or equivalent weekly) Available for: piano, violin, viola, cello, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and French horn. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Three 1.5-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Three 1.75-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Five 1.7-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Five 2-hour dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
Six 2.3-hour+ dance classes weekly or the equivalent AND two private music lessons weekly or the equivalent. Price is for half of the entire 5 month semester.
