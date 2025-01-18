Love Patti, Inc

Hosted by

Love Patti, Inc

About this event

2025 Family and Friend Fun Day Tickets

Hatters Park

7 East Hayestown Road, Danbury, CT

Adult Ticket 21+
$50
Ticket prices include: - unlimited food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, in the pavilion - access to participate in the fitness challenge, adult games and other challenges - raffles will be available for purchase (we cannot accept cash at the event) PLEASE NOTE: You do not need a ticket if you are already on a softball roster
Teen/Young Adult Ticket: Ages 12-20
$25
Ticket prices include: - unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, in the pavilion - access to participate in arts and crafts stations, game stations, children's obstacle courses and other kid activities PLEASE NOTE: You do not need a ticket if you are over 17 years old and are already on a softball roster
Child Ticket: Ages 3-11
$15
Ticket prices include: - unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, in the pavilion - access to participate in arts and crafts stations, game stations, children's obstacle courses and other kid activities
Baby/Toddler Ticket: Under 3 years old
Free
Ticket prices include: - unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, in the pavilion - access to participate in arts and crafts stations, game stations, children's obstacle courses and other kid activities
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