2025 Family and Friend Fun Day Tickets

Ticket prices include:
- unlimited food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, in the pavilion
- access to participate in the fitness challenge, adult games and other challenges
- raffles will be available for purchase (we cannot accept cash at the event)
PLEASE NOTE: You do not need a ticket if you are already on a softball roster
Ticket prices include:
- unlimited food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, in the pavilion
- access to participate in the fitness challenge, adult games and other challenges
- raffles will be available for purchase (we cannot accept cash at the event)
PLEASE NOTE: You do not need a ticket if you are already on a softball roster
Teen/Young Adult Ticket: Ages 12-20
$25
Ticket prices include:
- unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, in the pavilion
- access to participate in arts and crafts stations, game stations, children's obstacle courses and other kid activities
PLEASE NOTE: You do not need a ticket if you are over 17 years old and are already on a softball roster
Ticket prices include:
- unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, in the pavilion
- access to participate in arts and crafts stations, game stations, children's obstacle courses and other kid activities
PLEASE NOTE: You do not need a ticket if you are over 17 years old and are already on a softball roster
Child Ticket: Ages 3-11
$15
Ticket prices include:
- unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, in the pavilion
- access to participate in arts and crafts stations, game stations, children's obstacle courses and other kid activities
Ticket prices include:
- unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, in the pavilion
- access to participate in arts and crafts stations, game stations, children's obstacle courses and other kid activities
Baby/Toddler Ticket: Under 3 years old
Free
Ticket prices include:
- unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, in the pavilion
- access to participate in arts and crafts stations, game stations, children's obstacle courses and other kid activities
Ticket prices include:
- unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks, in the pavilion
- access to participate in arts and crafts stations, game stations, children's obstacle courses and other kid activities
Add a donation for Love Patti, Inc
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