2025 Family and Friend Fun Day Tickets

Ticket prices include: - unlimited food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, in the pavilion - access to participate in the fitness challenge, adult games and other challenges - raffles will be available for purchase (we cannot accept cash at the event) PLEASE NOTE: You do not need a ticket if you are already on a softball roster

Ticket prices include: - unlimited food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, in the pavilion - access to participate in the fitness challenge, adult games and other challenges - raffles will be available for purchase (we cannot accept cash at the event) PLEASE NOTE: You do not need a ticket if you are already on a softball roster

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