2025 Family and Friends Fun Day

THE PERMIT APPLICATION WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU. ONCE RECEIVED, PLEASE COMPLETE AND SEND WITH PAYMENT DIRECTLY TO THE BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP BUREAU OF FIRE PREVENTION ● $75.00 for the fire permit (per the NJ State fire code) is payable to Burlington Township Fire Official Account, Bureau of Fire Prevention, 1601 Burlington Bypass, Burlington, New Jersey 08016 Phone: (609) 239-5859 ● All food vendors are required to be licensed with their respective State Health Department. A copy of your state/county health certificate and Certificate of Insurance is required and must be visible. ● Any questions regarding the permit application and/or fee must be directed to the Bureau Of Fire Prevention at (609) 239-5850 ● Note: You must submit this application no later than August 30th, which does not guarantee acceptance as a vendor. Once accepted, you will receive a notification from the Bureau of Fire Prevention advising you to pick up your permit. ● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event ● The event’s rain date is Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 12 PM to 5 PM. ● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available. ● Only one independent dealer product of its kind will be allowed. ● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 8:00 AM. Set up must be completed by 11:00 AM. The fun day begins immediately at 11:00 AM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event. ● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat. ● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash. ● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods. ● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability. ● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the TWP. **Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the Family & Friend's Fun Day committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to leave.

THE PERMIT APPLICATION WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU. ONCE RECEIVED, PLEASE COMPLETE AND SEND WITH PAYMENT DIRECTLY TO THE BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP BUREAU OF FIRE PREVENTION ● $75.00 for the fire permit (per the NJ State fire code) is payable to Burlington Township Fire Official Account, Bureau of Fire Prevention, 1601 Burlington Bypass, Burlington, New Jersey 08016 Phone: (609) 239-5859 ● All food vendors are required to be licensed with their respective State Health Department. A copy of your state/county health certificate and Certificate of Insurance is required and must be visible. ● Any questions regarding the permit application and/or fee must be directed to the Bureau Of Fire Prevention at (609) 239-5850 ● Note: You must submit this application no later than August 30th, which does not guarantee acceptance as a vendor. Once accepted, you will receive a notification from the Bureau of Fire Prevention advising you to pick up your permit. ● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event ● The event’s rain date is Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 12 PM to 5 PM. ● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available. ● Only one independent dealer product of its kind will be allowed. ● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 8:00 AM. Set up must be completed by 11:00 AM. The fun day begins immediately at 11:00 AM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event. ● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat. ● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash. ● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods. ● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability. ● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the TWP. **Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the Family & Friend's Fun Day committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to leave.

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