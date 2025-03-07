Faith Deliverance Worship Center

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Faith Deliverance Worship Center

About this event

2025 Family and Friends Fun Day

1304 US-130

Burlington, NJ 08016, USA

Table Vendor (No Heat Source)
$25
Tents must be 10’x10’ or smaller, payable to Faith Deliverance Worship Center● Your spot is not confirmed until payment is received. ● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event ● The event’s rain date is Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 12 PM to 5 PM. ● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available. ● Only one independent dealer product of its kind will be allowed. ● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 8:00 AM. Set up must be completed by 11:00 AM. The fun day begins immediately at 12:00 PM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event. ● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat. ● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash. ● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods. ● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability. ● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the TWP. **Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the Family & Friend's Fun Day committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to leave.
Food Truck Vendor (with any heat source)
$75
THE PERMIT APPLICATION WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU. ONCE RECEIVED, PLEASE COMPLETE AND SEND WITH PAYMENT DIRECTLY TO THE BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP BUREAU OF FIRE PREVENTION ● $75.00 for the fire permit (per the NJ State fire code) is payable to Burlington Township Fire Official Account, Bureau of Fire Prevention, 1601 Burlington Bypass, Burlington, New Jersey 08016 Phone: (609) 239-5859 ● All food vendors are required to be licensed with their respective State Health Department. A copy of your state/county health certificate and Certificate of Insurance is required and must be visible. ● Any questions regarding the permit application and/or fee must be directed to the Bureau Of Fire Prevention at (609) 239-5850 ● Note: You must submit this application no later than August 30th, which does not guarantee acceptance as a vendor. Once accepted, you will receive a notification from the Bureau of Fire Prevention advising you to pick up your permit. ● Valid Photo ID (i.e. Driver's license, State ID, Passport) is required on day of event ● The event’s rain date is Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 12 PM to 5 PM. ● Vendors must provide all necessary equipment (tables, chairs, tents/tent weights, etc.) Electricity is not available. ● Only one independent dealer product of its kind will be allowed. ● Check in before you attempt to set up. Vendors may check in and begin to set up at 8:00 AM. Set up must be completed by 11:00 AM. The fun day begins immediately at 11:00 AM. All vendors should remain until the end of the event. ● Vendors must keep their space and the surrounding area clean and neat. ● Vendors are responsible for cleaning up all debris, such as boxes and trash. ● Vendors must police their area and safeguard their goods. ● Vendors exhibit at their own risk and assume all liability. ● The vendor fee is non-refundable except for cancellation by order of the Governor or the TWP. **Only one vendor per space unless previously approved by the Family & Friend's Fun Day committee. Any vendor found to be in violation will be asked to leave.

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