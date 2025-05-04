Lititz Stroller Gang Family Day

24 N Broad St

Lititz, PA 17543, USA

Sloppy Joe Meal
$8

Each sloppy joe meal ticket will get you 1 sandwich, 1 bag of chips, 1 drink, and 1 mini whoopie pie.

Hot Dog Meal Ticket
$8

Each hot dog meal ticket will get you TWO hot dogs, 1 bag of chips, 1 drink, and 1 mini whoopie pie.

Volunteer Meal Ticket
free

This option is only available for individuals who committed to volunteering for a 1.5 hour time slot.


If you signed up for this, make sure that you didn't already add a meal above for yourself.

Raffle Ticket
$1

Half-priced tickets TODAY (9/4/25) only!

Raffle Bundle - 6 Tickets
$10

6 tickets for $10.


Raffle Bundle - 13 Tickets
$20

13 tickets for $20.

Raffle Bundle - 35 Tickets
$50

35 tickets for $50.

Adult unisex shirt
$12

The shirt orders will close on August 20th.


We will have them available for pick up at Gang on September 4th.

Kids shirt
$8

The shirt orders will close on August 20th.


We will have them available for pick up at Gang on September 4th.

$

