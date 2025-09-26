2025 Family Fun Fest- Staff

4879 1 World Way

Wake Forest, NC 27587, USA

Student Wristband
$12

Children ages 4-18 are required to have a wristband for entrance. All children are required to have an adult on campus.

Parent Wristband
free

All adult attendees are asked to wear a wristband.

Raffle Tickets
$5

5 for $5 raffle tickets.

Hamburger Meal
$7.50

Beef burger on a burger bun. Served with a drink and a bag of chips.

Hot Dog Meal
$6.50

Hot dog on a hot dog bun. Served with a drink and a bag of chips.

Vegetarian Burger Meal
$7.50

MorningStar Farms Garden Veggie Burger on a burger bun. Served with a drink and a bag of chips.

Cotton Candy
$3

Packaged cotton candy

Hot Chocolate
$3

Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing