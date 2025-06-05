2025 Family Funday

Sponsor Package – $200 Donation
As a sponsor, you’ll receive:
Your business logo displayed on an Event Sponsor Sign
A social media spotlight leading up to the event
Your company linked on our website as a Yearly Community Partner
A tax-deductible donation receipt
A special thank-you gift from our team
We will email you for your name and logo
Sponsor Package – $200 Donation
As a sponsor, you’ll receive:
Your business logo displayed on an Event Sponsor Sign
A social media spotlight leading up to the event
Your company linked on our website as a Yearly Community Partner
A tax-deductible donation receipt
A special thank-you gift from our team
We will email you for your name and logo
Vendor/Small Businesses
$25
$25 will give you a 10x10 space to set up and market and sell any items you would like. Please note you must have filled in the google form first for approval that no other company like yourself is coming before submitting payment.
$25 will give you a 10x10 space to set up and market and sell any items you would like. Please note you must have filled in the google form first for approval that no other company like yourself is coming before submitting payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!