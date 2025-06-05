Tides of Grace Inc

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Tides of Grace Inc

About this event

Add a donation for Tides of Grace Inc

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2025 Family Funday

123 Coursevall Dr

Centreville, MD 21617, USA

$200 Sponsorship
$200
Sponsor Package – $200 Donation As a sponsor, you’ll receive: Your business logo displayed on an Event Sponsor Sign A social media spotlight leading up to the event Your company linked on our website as a Yearly Community Partner A tax-deductible donation receipt A special thank-you gift from our team We will email you for your name and logo
Vendor/Small Businesses
$25
$25 will give you a 10x10 space to set up and market and sell any items you would like. Please note you must have filled in the google form first for approval that no other company like yourself is coming before submitting payment.

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