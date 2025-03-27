2025 FAMU NAA Houston Chapter Scholarship Celebration

1811 Briar Oaks Ln

Houston, TX 77027, USA

Raffle Ticket - Build Your Bar
$20
7 Hills Table Sponsor
$2,000
• One Table for 10 people • 1/4 page in the Event Program • Recognition as Rattler Sponsor on Program, FAMU Houston website and FAMU Houston social media • Recognition at the luncheon • Table placement with other 7 Hills Table Sponsors
Lee Hall Table Sponsor
$1,000
1/2 Table for 5 people - 1/4 page in the Event Program - Recognition as Sponsor on Program, FAMU Houston website and FAMU Houston Social Media - Recognition at luncheon - Table placement with other Lee Hall Table Sponsors
Individual Ticket
$150
Current Rattler or Rattler Scholarship Recipient
free
This ticket is only for Scholarship Recipients/Applicants.
Parent of a Rattler Scholarship Recipient/Applicant
$50
This ticket option is for the parents of Scholarship Recipients/Applicants (must be incoming or returning students).
