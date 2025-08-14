Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Foothill Alumnae Chapter

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Foothill Alumnae Chapter

About this event

2025 Farwest Region Retreat, Henderson Nevada

12300 Las Vegas Blvd S

Henderson, NV 89044, USA

RETREAT ONLY Alumnae/Member-At-Large Attendee
$250

Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. No Refunds. May be transferred to a member.

RETREAT & HBCU CLASSIC Alumnae/Member-At-Large Attendee
$301

Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. This option includes (1) 100 level ticket to the Jackson State v. Grambling HBCU classic. No Refunds. Package may be transferred to a member.

RETREAT ONLY Int'l Chapters AK, HI, KR, JP
$225

Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. No Refunds. May be transferred to a member.

RETREAT & HBCU CLASSIC Int'l Chapters AK, HI, KR, JP
$276

Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. This option includes (1) 100 level ticket to the Jackson State v. Grambling HBCU classic. No Refunds. Package may be transferred to a member.

RETREAT ONLY Collegiate Attendee
$200

Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. No Refunds. May be transferred to a member.

RETREAT & HBCU CLASSIC Collegiate Attendee
$251

Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. This option includes (1) 100 level ticket to the Jackson State v. Grambling HBCU classic. No Refunds. Package may be transferred to a member.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!