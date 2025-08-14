2025 Farwest Region Retreat, Henderson Nevada

Hosted by
About this event
Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. No Refunds. May be transferred to a member.
Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. This option includes (1) 100 level ticket to the Jackson State v. Grambling HBCU classic. No Refunds. Package may be transferred to a member.
Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. No Refunds. May be transferred to a member.
Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. This option includes (1) 100 level ticket to the Jackson State v. Grambling HBCU classic. No Refunds. Package may be transferred to a member.
Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. No Refunds. May be transferred to a member.
Includes access to all official retreat programming, workshops, materials, and sisterhood experiences. This ticket also includes full Saturday Breakfast and Sunday Gospel Brunch and Awards Celebration. This option includes (1) 100 level ticket to the Jackson State v. Grambling HBCU classic. No Refunds. Package may be transferred to a member.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!