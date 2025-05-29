S.D. Ga. FBA Chapter

S.D. Ga. FBA Chapter

2025 FBA - SDGA Admiralty Seminar

The Desoto

15 E Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401, USA

FBA Member
$350

Members of the Federal Bar Association get an exclusive discount on admission. Anticipates six hours of CLE credit (GA, FL, SC, LA, TX), catered breakfast and lunch, and cocktail reception at the Chatham Club.

Membership will be verified through FBA National.

Non-FBA Member
$395

Anticipates six hours of CLE credit (GA, FL, SC, LA, TX), catered breakfast and lunch, and cocktail reception at the Chatham Club.

Sponsor - DInghy
$1,000

Includes one seminar registration; vocal recognition during breaks and at reception.

*Group registration details will be provided after purchase.

Sponsor - Frigate
$1,500

Includes one seminar registration; vocal recognition during breaks, lunch, and reception; signage; and brochure inclusion.

*Group registration details will be provided after purchase.

Sponsorship - Flagship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes two seminar registrations; vocal recognition during breaks, lunch and reception; signage; and brochure inclusion.

*Group registration details will be provided after purchase.

