2025 FBIA Fall Conference in Orlando

$
This conference is free for current due paying members.
The conference is $400 per registration for non-members
– $150/year per location up to a maximum of $500/year
– $150/year per individual if not an ESO FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for up to 3 attendees from member paying organizations who are current on their dues.
$300/year per location
FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for up to 3 attendees from member-paying organizations who are current on their dues.
Showcase your support for Florida’s innovation ecosystem
Benefits include:
• Logo listed on event signage and online
• Verbal thank-you during sessions
• 2 complimentary registrations (in addition to 3 complimentary registrations if you are a member)
• Social media shout-outs
Feature in a Thought Leadership Session on building scalable startups
Benefits include:
• Facilitator or speaker slot on stage
• Logo display on event promotions
• Verbal and digital recognition throughout the conference
• Inclusion in the program and event registration portal
• Premium networking access
• FBIA social media mentions
Host the Conference’s most anticipated networking event!
Benefits include:
• Facilitator Slot in a session on investible companies and trends in PE/angel investing
• Brand visibility on event materials and signage
• Recognition during the event and online promotions
• Marketing inclusion in the printed program & registration page
• Exclusive networking with founders, VCs, incubator leaders
• Social media highlights and tagged mentions
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing