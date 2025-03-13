eventClosed

2025 FBIA Fall Conference in Orlando

6300 Hollywood Wy

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

FBIA Member
free

This conference is free for current due paying members.

General admission
$400

The conference is $400 per registration for non-members

Annual Membership: Non-Profit ESO or Individual
$150

– $150/year per location up to a maximum of $500/year
– $150/year per individual if not an ESO FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for up to 3 attendees from member paying organizations who are current on their dues.

Annual Membership: For-Profit ESO or Service Provider
$300

$300/year per location
FBIA’s semi-annual conferences are complimentary for up to 3 attendees from member-paying organizations who are current on their dues.

Local Team Captain Conference Sponsorship
$500

Showcase your support for Florida’s innovation ecosystem
Benefits include:
• Logo listed on event signage and online
• Verbal thank-you during sessions
• 2 complimentary registrations (in addition to 3 complimentary registrations if you are a member)
• Social media shout-outs

Local Team Champion Conference Sponsorship
$1,000

Feature in a Thought Leadership Session on building scalable startups
Benefits include:
• Facilitator or speaker slot on stage
• Logo display on event promotions
• Verbal and digital recognition throughout the conference
• Inclusion in the program and event registration portal
• Premium networking access
• FBIA social media mentions

Happy Hour Social Sponsorship
$1,500

Host the Conference’s most anticipated networking event!
Benefits include:
• Facilitator Slot in a session on investible companies and trends in PE/angel investing
• Brand visibility on event materials and signage
• Recognition during the event and online promotions
• Marketing inclusion in the printed program & registration page
• Exclusive networking with founders, VCs, incubator leaders
• Social media highlights and tagged mentions

