2025 FCHC Golf Outing

Play in the Tournament of Healthcare Champions! Each registration covers green & cart fees and includes drink tickets and lunch.
Single Player Registration
$100
Play in the Tournament of Healthcare Champions! Each registration covers green & cart fees and includes drink tickets and lunch. (Use this option if you do not have a full four-person team; Please use the "Full Team Registration" option if purchasing a foursome).
Premier Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Become one of FCHC's premier golf sponsors and received a free four-person golf registration, plus signage along the golf course, your company's logo on our event banner, and shoutouts on social media.
Tee Or Hole Sponsor
$300
Show your support for FCHC and get your logo on a tee or hole along the Pine Hill Golf Course. Signage placed based on availability. (Golfer registrations not included).
BUNDLE: Tee AND Hole Sponsor - Save $100!
$500
Save $100 by purchasing two sponsorships and get your logo on both a tee and a hole along the Pine Hill Golf Course during the outing.(May be limited depending on availability; Golfer registrations not included).
Add a donation for Fairfield Community Health Center
$
