2025 FEC Vendor Registration Form

By selecting this option. Vendor Registration Disclaimer

By submitting payment and registering as a vendor for Redeem Church Family conference, you acknowledge and agree to the following:

Non-Refundable Payment – All vendor registration fees are final and non-refundable, regardless of cancellation, no-show, or any other circumstance.

Compliance with Rules – Vendors agree to comply with all conference rules, site policies, and any additional guidelines provided by event organizers or the venue. Failure to follow these rules may result in removal from the event without refund.

Responsibility – Vendors are solely responsible for their own products, services, and conduct during the event, and must ensure that all activities comply with applicable laws and regulations.