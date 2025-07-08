2025 Feel Good Giving Week

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About this raffle
One Beckspert will win a one-on-one mentorship session with Fred Perpall in 2026.
The day and time will be coordinated with Fred through his executive assistant, Trisha.
If you're not based in Dallas or Fort Worth, your session will take place via Zoom.
Before your session, you’ll receive four books selected by Fred—titles that have shaped his thinking on leadership, strategy, and success—to read ahead of your conversation:
- Outlive by Peter Attia
- Wealth Can't Wait by David Osborn and Paul Morris
- The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel
- The Advantage by Patrick Lencioni
This is an opportunity for growth and meaningful dialogue. Come prepared, and walk away inspired.
Enter to win this gift card to one of the world's largest retailers
Three lucky Becksperts will win Beck swag!
The gift set includes an array of Beck-branded items.
Enjoy the freedom to choose with a $250 Visa gift card—redeemable anywhere Visa is accepted.
Grab the popcorn and pick your seats!
This $100 Fandango gift card lets you enjoy the latest movies at a theater near you.
Enjoy a gourmet culinary experience with a $200 gift card to Eataly, where you can indulge in authentic Italian cuisine and explore artisanal products.
Track your fitness, upgrade your tech, or explore the great outdoors with a $200 Garmin gift card.
Whether you're eyeing a smart GPS watch, cycling computer, or gear for your next adventure, Garmin has the tools to keep you moving.
One lucky Beckspert will win a 3-night stay in the heart of Napa Valley at a private home in Yountville.
The house is a short walk to world-class dining, including The French Laundry, one of the most acclaimed restaurants in the world.
Don’t miss a chance to unwind in one of California’s most picturesque destinations.
📍 1922 Oak Circle, Yountville, California 94599
3 tickets for $90! Normally $105, you're saving $15.
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One lucky Beckspert will win a 3-night stay in the heart of Napa Valley at a private home in Yountville.
The house is a short walk to world-class dining, including The French Laundry, one of the most acclaimed restaurants in the world.
Don’t miss a chance to unwind in one of California’s most picturesque destinations.
📍 1922 Oak Circle, Yountville, California 94599
Treat yourself to a luxurious spa day at The Joule Hotel in Dallas.
This $200 gift card can be used toward signature massages, facials, body treatments, and access to the pool, sauna, and relaxation lounges—your choice of pampering experiences in a stunning, art-filled setting.
Win a $150 Zara Gift Card—refresh your wardrobe with chic, runway-inspired pieces and everyday essentials.
Redeemable in-store or online, it’s your pass to on-trend fashion at accessible prices.
Adventure is calling!
This $100 REI gift card lets you stock up on essentials from one of the most trusted names in the outdoors.
Back by popular demand—with a twist! This year, Mrs. Perez is gifting her salsa in a festively decorated bag filled with flavor and tradition.
Raised in Jalisco and known for her unforgettable salsas, she’s packing this prize with authentic touches straight from Mexico.
The gift bag includes:
(3) Jars of homemade salsa
(1) bottle of tequila from Mexico
Chips
Traditional Mexican candy
Spend a memorable day fishing with Ryan Toth aboard El Capitano Charters, led by Captain Chad Hickman. is
Can’t remember the last time you saw your toes? Life coming at you too fast?
Get pampered, de-stress, and swap stories with leadership while your hands and feet get the VIP treatment.
This will be Bryan’s very first mani-pedi session, so you’ll be in good company as you try something new!
Pro angler or total rookie? Doesn’t matter!
Hop aboard with Bryan and some of our clients, breathe in that salty air, and pretend you know how to tie a fishing knot. Who knows, you might reel in a sea monster (or at least a great story).
Forget boring lunch breaks.
Cruise in style on a golf cart with Bruna Monzillo and Mat Lauer, soak up the sunshine, enjoy great food, and live your best South Florida life, sand, waves, and a breeze in your hair included.
Win a round of 18 holes for two golfers at Freedom Fairways.
From everyday essentials to tech gadgets, books, home goods, and more, Amazon has it all.
This $100 gift card gives you the freedom to shop for whatever you need or want!
Elevate your activewear game with this $100 Lululemon gift card.
Perfect for stylish, high-performance apparel you can wear from the gym to your next Zoom call.
Whether you're into yoga, running, or comfy athleisure, Lululemon has something for everyone.
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