2025 Feel Good Giving Week

One Beckspert will win a one-on-one mentorship session with Fred Perpall in 2026.





The day and time will be coordinated with Fred through his executive assistant, Trisha.





If you're not based in Dallas or Fort Worth, your session will take place via Zoom.





Before your session, you’ll receive four books selected by Fred—titles that have shaped his thinking on leadership, strategy, and success—to read ahead of your conversation:





- Outlive by Peter Attia

- Wealth Can't Wait by David Osborn and Paul Morris

- The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

- The Advantage by Patrick Lencioni





This is an opportunity for growth and meaningful dialogue. Come prepared, and walk away inspired.

Exclusive to all employees

Donated by Fred Perpall



