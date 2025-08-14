An event registration fee is required for each vehicle. This ticket is for "commuting" passenger vehicle parking onsite, i.e. not camping on site (see ticket below for that). This includes a free event decal. Set it on your dash as proof of payment. Later, stick it on your car, or elsewhere, as proof of your support for Natural Skies.
An event registration fee is required for each passenger vehicle that is part of a party camping onsite, limit of six people per vehicle. If you have more than six in a party you will need more than one vehicle registration fee (must be a bus :-). This fee includes a free event decal. Set it on your dash a proof of payment. Later, stick it on your car, or elsewhere, as proof of your support for Natural Skies.
In addition to the vehicle fee, you need a ticket for each person in your party. We have to pay for the toilets man, and other things.
A handy bright red light to preserve your night vision and that of everyone around you. Makes a handle keychain light after the event. The Battery can be replaced.
2025 festival t-shirt
For scouts who participate in the Dark-Sky Scout program
A guide to learning the constellations and the principal object to be found in them.
