Commuting Vehicle Registration Fee item
Commuting Vehicle Registration Fee
$5

An event registration fee is required for each vehicle. This ticket is for "commuting" passenger vehicle parking onsite, i.e. not camping on site (see ticket below for that). This includes a free event decal. Set it on your dash as proof of payment. Later, stick it on your car, or elsewhere, as proof of your support for Natural Skies.

Camping onsite Vehicle Registraton Fee item
Camping onsite Vehicle Registraton Fee
$5

An event registration fee is required for each passenger vehicle that is part of a party camping onsite, limit of six people per vehicle. If you have more than six in a party you will need more than one vehicle registration fee (must be a bus :-). This fee includes a free event decal. Set it on your dash a proof of payment. Later, stick it on your car, or elsewhere, as proof of your support for Natural Skies.

Individual Tickets item
Individual Tickets
$1

In addition to the vehicle fee, you need a ticket for each person in your party. We have to pay for the toilets man, and other things.

Light-n-lanyard item
Light-n-lanyard
$6

A handy bright red light to preserve your night vision and that of everyone around you. Makes a handle keychain light after the event. The Battery can be replaced.

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

2025 festival t-shirt

Scout Event Badge item
Scout Event Badge
$3.50

For scouts who participate in the Dark-Sky Scout program

Learning the Constellations item
Learning the Constellations
$12

A guide to learning the constellations and the principal object to be found in them.

glow in the dark constellation bandana item
glow in the dark constellation bandana
$10
