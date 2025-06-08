Festival Ballet of North Central Texas

Hosted by

Festival Ballet of North Central Texas

About this event

2025 Festival Ballet of North Central Texas Nutcracker Audition - Saturday, August 23rd

637 Londonderry Ln

Denton, TX 76205, USA

Girls 5-6 - Audition Time 11:15-11:45 AM
Free

Take note the audition time is from 11:15-11:45 AM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in. Dancer must be at least 5 years old on audition day.

Girls 7-8 | Audition Time 11:50 AM-12:20 PM
Free

Take note the audition time is from 11:50 AM-12:20 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in.

Girls 9+, No or < 1 Year Pointe | 12:25-12:55 PM
Free

Take note the audition time is from 12:25-12:55 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in. Ballet shoes only. Pointe shoes are not required for this audition.

Girls 13+ with 4+ Years Pointe | 11:00 AM-12:30 PM
Free

Take note the audition time is from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in. DBA students must be in Level 6 to register. Please wear ballet shoes, and bring pointe shoes to your audition.

Boys 13+ with 4+ Years Ballet | 11:00 AM-12:30 PM
Free

Take note the audition time is from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in.

Girls 10+, 1-4 years of Pointe | 12:35 AM-1:35 PM
Free

Take note the audition time is from 12:35-1:35 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in. Please wear ballet shoes, and bring pointe shoes to your audition.

Boys 5-18, No Dance Exp - Audition Time 1:40-2:10 PM
Free

Take note the audition time is from 1:40-2:10 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in.

