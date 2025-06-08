2025 Festival Ballet of North Central Texas Nutcracker Audition - Saturday, August 23rd

Hosted by
About this event
Take note the audition time is from 11:15-11:45 AM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in. Dancer must be at least 5 years old on audition day.
Take note the audition time is from 11:50 AM-12:20 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in.
Take note the audition time is from 12:25-12:55 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in. Ballet shoes only. Pointe shoes are not required for this audition.
Take note the audition time is from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in. DBA students must be in Level 6 to register. Please wear ballet shoes, and bring pointe shoes to your audition.
Take note the audition time is from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in.
Take note the audition time is from 12:35-1:35 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in. Please wear ballet shoes, and bring pointe shoes to your audition.
Take note the audition time is from 1:40-2:10 PM. Please arrive 15-20 minutes prior for check in.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!