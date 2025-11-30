2025 Festival Ballet of North Central Texas Online Silent Auction

Starting bid
✈️ Donated by Aaron & Becca Krebs and Dr. Larry Sears ✈️
Take romance to new heights with a 30-minute Sunset Flight Date Night!
✨ An unforgettable evening of breathtaking views, sparkling skies, and a toast above the clouds! ✨
🎀Donated by our very own Mr. and Mrs.Sturbaum, Lisa and Joel Glenn🎀
This handmade doll was created by Sharon Shellis, who lovingly ran the ballet academy office and boutique for many years. Her creativity and generous heart touched so many — and now, her memory lives on in this beautiful keepsake.
✨ Donated by Kendra Scott ✨
Make your Christmas shine with this stunning jewelry set!
A timeless duo that adds sparkle to any holiday outfit and makes the perfect gift for yourself or someone special.
🎄 Donated by the Martinez Girls 🎄 Celebrate the season with this basket, filled with holiday cheer and family fun:
✨ A magical mix of cozy reads, creative crafts, and whimsical Nutcracker treasures—perfect for making Christmas memories together! ✨
🎄 Donated by the Norwoods 🎄 Make your kitchen Christmas ready with this charming holiday baking bundle!
Everything you need to whip up holiday treats while adding a touch of Nutcracker magic to your kitchen!
🍪 Donated by the Martinez Girls 🍪 Bring charm and warmth to your kitchen with this delightful set, featuring treasures straight from the Pioneer Woman’s own shop in Pawhuska:
Plus, to sweeten the deal:
✨ A perfect bundle for baking, cooking, and creating sweet family memories together! ✨
✨ Donated by Learning Express / Neon Elephant – Highland Village ✨ Make her Christmas sparkle with this delightful holiday gift set, featuring:
A charming collection sure to bring joy, sparkle, and smiles this holiday season!
🎁 Donated by Christina Cost 🎁
Celebrate the season in comfort and style with this magical holiday collection:
A cozy and delicious way to count down the days until Christmas, wrapped in Nutcracker charm!
🎄 Donated by Christina Cost 🎄
Wrap yourself in holiday warmth and Nutcracker charm with this enchanting set, featuring:
✨ A luxurious blend of comfort, fragrance, and festive treats—perfect for making the season merry and bright! ✨
🌴 Donated by The Palm Tree Denton 🌴 Enjoy a Private Shopping Experience for you and up to 20 friends!
✨ A perfect way to shop, save, and celebrate the season with friends in style! ✨
🐓 Donated by Raising Cane’s 🐓 Bring home this Cane’s fan bundle packed with goodies and treats:
🎉 Perfect for any Raising Cane’s fan—practical items, sweet treats, and a little Cane’s spirit!
👑 Donated by Oliver & Otis 👑 Celebrate the season in style with this exclusive apparel set:
✨ A perfect blend of comfort, faith, and fashion—ideal for cozy holiday wear or gifting! ✨
💎 Donated by Gorjana 💎
Treat yourself or someone special with a $150 Gift Card to Gorjana.
✨ Discover timeless jewelry pieces designed to add everyday elegance and sparkle to any style.
🍷Donated by Steve’s Wine Bar🍷
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of wine discovery! This package includes:
Perfect for a night out with friends or a special celebration, this experience combines flavor, fun, and keepsakes you’ll enjoy long after the last sip.
🤠Donated by Texas Roadhouse🤠
🌭 Donated by Portillo’s 🌭
Bring home a taste of Portillo’s with this fun fan bundle:
✨ Perfect for anyone who loves Chicago-style flavor and Portillo’s signature charm! ✨
🏒 Donated by the Texas Stars Foundation 🏒
Cheer on the Texas Stars with this certificate redeemable for up to 4 tickets to a 2025–26 Regular Season Home Game!
📍 Please note: Games take place in Cedar Park, Texas
✨ A perfect outing for hockey fans to enjoy fast-paced action and family fun! ✨
💃 Generously Donated by Miss Reece 💃
Experience the joy of dance with a one-hour private lesson with Miss Reece. Whether perfecting technique, building confidence, or simply moving with the music, this special session offers personalized guidance in a supportive and inspiring environment.
✨ A wonderful opportunity to grow, shine, and celebrate the art of dance! ✨
🩰 Continuing His Tradition – Donated by Mr. Valiev 🩰
Refine your artistry with a one-hour private ballet lesson from Mr. Valiev. This special opportunity offers personalized guidance to help perfect your technique, elevate your performance, and deepen your love for dance.
✨ A treasured gift for any dancer seeking to grow under expert instruction. ✨
🎶 Donated by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra 🎶
Enjoy a night of world-class music with a certificate for two tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series performance.
✨ A perfect opportunity to experience the beauty of live symphonic music in the heart of Dallas!
🎢Donated by 6 Flags Over Texas🎢
Enjoy the thrill of adventure with TWO one-day admissions to Six Flags Over Texas!
✨ A perfect chance to experience roller coasters, family fun, and unforgettable memories! ✨
🍔 Donated by Kenny’s Burger Joint – Plano 🍔
Enjoy a delicious night out with a $50 dining certificate, redeemable anytime at Kenny’s Burger Joint.
✨ Perfect for savoring gourmet burgers, great sides, and a fun dining experience! ✨
🤠 Donated by Ft Worth Crawling 🤠
Gift Certificate for 2 Dry Run Tickets ($70 Value) to Fort Worth Crawling’s Cowboy Pub Crawl!
Step into the Stockyards for a one-of-a-kind history tour pub crawl that blends:
Cowboys, cattle drives, railroads… and beer! 🍻 Hear the tales they left out of 8th grade social studies from an expert local guide while enjoying the lively atmosphere of Fort Worth.
Note: Dry Run tickets do not include pre-paid drinks, but beverages can be purchased directly from the bars visited.
✨ A fun, tasty, and memorable way to discover the hidden history of the West! ✨
📸 Donated by Hollie Domingue 📸 Capture life’s special moments with a $100 Gift Certificate for Studio D Photography.
Plus, enjoy a touch of holiday sparkle with beautiful Nutcracker jewelry included in this package.
✨ A perfect pairing of timeless memories and festive elegance! ✨
🎨 Donated by Crayola Experience – Plano 🎨
Enjoy a day of creativity and color with two tickets to the Crayola Experience in Plano, Texas!
Located at The Shops at Willow Bend, this one-of-a-kind family attraction offers:
✨ Discover the Magic of Color® and explore creativity in a whole new way—just a short drive from Denton! ✨
⚾ Donated by the Frisco RoughRiders ⚾ Cheer on the hometown team with this basket of RoughRiders goodies, including:
✨ A perfect package for baseball fans to enjoy America’s pastime and support the local team! ✨
🍝 Donated by Olive Garden Regional Division 🍝
Bring the taste of Olive Garden home with this delightful gift set, featuring:
✨ Perfect for a cozy Italian-inspired night in or a special dinner out! ✨
🎀 Donated by the Freeman Girls 🎀 This charming gift set includes:
✨ A delightful collection of cozy, creative, and whimsical treasures—perfect for adding beauty and comfort to everyday life! ✨
📸 Donated by Alison McStravick 📸 Enjoy a Mini Session with Julia Alison Photography—a perfect way to capture life’s special moments!
This session (valued at $345 plus tax) is ideal for:
Includes:
✨ A wonderful opportunity to preserve memories with beautiful, timeless photography! ✨
🐴 Donated by Anna Falvey-Wood 🐴 Give your child the gift of adventure with this hands-on camp experience in Argyle!
Children will enjoy:
📅 Days are posted; times to be determined 💲 Value: $350
✨ A wonderful opportunity for kids to explore, create, and connect with animals in a safe, engaging environment! ✨
🖊️ Donated by Stickii 🖊️
Unwrap creativity with a small mystery box of fun stationery items!
Inside, you’ll discover:
A delightful surprise for anyone who loves to add color, charm, and personality to their notes, journals, or crafts!
🔐 Donated by the Great Room Escape 🔐
Step into a fully interactive and immersive adventure unlike anything you’ve ever experienced!
This gift voucher can be redeemed for any future booking at Great Room Escape Dallas: 📍 715 N Glenville Dr #440, Richardson, TX 75081
✨ Gather your friends, test your wits, and see if you can escape in time! ✨
