2025 Festival Ballet of North Central Texas Online Silent Auction

Sunset Flight item
Sunset Flight
$100

Starting bid

✈️ Donated by Aaron & Becca Krebs and Dr. Larry Sears ✈️

Take romance to new heights with a 30-minute Sunset Flight Date Night!

  • Piloted by experienced aviator Aaron Krebs
  • Complimentary champagne included
  • Departs from Gainesville Airport

✨ An unforgettable evening of breathtaking views, sparkling skies, and a toast above the clouds! ✨

Baby Buffoon Doll item
Baby Buffoon Doll
$15

Starting bid

🎀Donated by our very own Mr. and Mrs.Sturbaum, Lisa and Joel Glenn🎀


This handmade doll was created by Sharon Shellis, who lovingly ran the ballet academy office and boutique for many years. Her creativity and generous heart touched so many — and now, her memory lives on in this beautiful keepsake.


Kendra Scott Gift Set item
Kendra Scott Gift Set item
Kendra Scott Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Kendra Scott

Make your Christmas shine with this stunning jewelry set!

  • Elegant necklace
  • Matching earrings

A timeless duo that adds sparkle to any holiday outfit and makes the perfect gift for yourself or someone special.

Christmas Night In item
Christmas Night In item
Christmas Night In
$15

Starting bid

🎄 Donated by the Martinez Girls 🎄 Celebrate the season with this basket, filled with holiday cheer and family fun:

  • 3 children’s books: The Hat, There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow, and Georgie the Gingerbread Fairy
  • Nutcracker throw
  • Perler Beads Nutcracker House kit
  • Squishmallow Nutcracker Mouse
  • Merry Christmas garland kit
  • Nutcracker duck
  • Stickers

✨ A magical mix of cozy reads, creative crafts, and whimsical Nutcracker treasures—perfect for making Christmas memories together! ✨

Cookie Jar Basket item
Cookie Jar Basket
$15

Starting bid

🎄 Donated by the Norwoods 🎄 Make your kitchen Christmas ready with this charming holiday baking bundle!

  • Nutcracker cookie jar
  • Nutcracker salt & pepper shakers
  • Festive sprinkles
  • Chocolate chip cookie mix
  • 2 oven mitts
  • Baking tray
  • Spatula

Everything you need to whip up holiday treats while adding a touch of Nutcracker magic to your kitchen!

Pawhuska Delights item
Pawhuska Delights
$15

Starting bid

🍪 Donated by the Martinez Girls 🍪 Bring charm and warmth to your kitchen with this delightful set, featuring treasures straight from the Pioneer Woman’s own shop in Pawhuska:

  • Pioneer Woman adult apron & child’s apron
  • Matching hot mitt & hot pad

Plus, to sweeten the deal:

  • Cookies
  • Silicone mold for Jell-O
  • Mixing bowl

✨ A perfect bundle for baking, cooking, and creating sweet family memories together! ✨

Learning Express Gift Basket item
Learning Express Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Learning Express / Neon Elephant – Highland Village ✨ Make her Christmas sparkle with this delightful holiday gift set, featuring:

  • A bejeweled water bottle
  • A soft, cuddly bunny rabbit
  • Assorted jewelry
  • Fun, festive stickers

A charming collection sure to bring joy, sparkle, and smiles this holiday season!

Rat King’s Christmas Countdown & Cozy Set item
Rat King’s Christmas Countdown & Cozy Set item
Rat King’s Christmas Countdown & Cozy Set
$15

Starting bid

🎁 Donated by Christina Cost 🎁

Celebrate the season in comfort and style with this magical holiday collection:

  • Rat King sherpa throw
  • Beautiful wooden Nutcracker advent calendar
  • Madelaine premium milk chocolate soldiers
  • Favorite Day Holly Jolly snack mix
  • Silo Christmas cookie popcorn
  • Lindt classic milk chocolate snowflakes
  • Large decorative gingerbread box

A cozy and delicious way to count down the days until Christmas, wrapped in Nutcracker charm!

Clara’s Christmas Comfort Collection item
Clara’s Christmas Comfort Collection item
Clara’s Christmas Comfort Collection item
Clara’s Christmas Comfort Collection
$15

Starting bid

🎄 Donated by Christina Cost 🎄

Wrap yourself in holiday warmth and Nutcracker charm with this enchanting set, featuring:

  • Bath & Body Works 2025 Nutcracker Lightbox Pedestal Candle Holder
  • Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle (The Perfect Christmas)
  • Bath & Body Works 2025 Dancing Nutcracker Car Fragrance Holder
  • Bath & Body Works Car Fragrance Refills (Sweater Weather, Snowflakes & Cashmere, Christmas Road Trip)
  • Ceramic White Nutcracker
  • Tree Mug with Lid & Ornament Mug with Lid
  • Gingerbread Drink Bomb & Christmas Tree Drink Bomb
  • Fleece Red & White Snowflake Throw
  • Snowflake Marshmallows
  • Ferrero Rocher Assorted Chocolate Squares
  • Rolling Pin Dubai Chocolates
  • Peppermint Candy Stirrers & Peppermint Chocolate Stirrers
  • Large Decorative Nutcracker Box

✨ A luxurious blend of comfort, fragrance, and festive treats—perfect for making the season merry and bright! ✨

Palm Tree Shopping Experience item
Palm Tree Shopping Experience item
Palm Tree Shopping Experience
$15

Starting bid

🌴 Donated by The Palm Tree Denton 🌴 Enjoy a Private Shopping Experience for you and up to 20 friends!

  • Exclusive after-hours event
  • 20% discount on all purchases made during your evening
  • $50 gift card included

✨ A perfect way to shop, save, and celebrate the season with friends in style! ✨

Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

🐓 Donated by Raising Cane’s 🐓 Bring home this Cane’s fan bundle packed with goodies and treats:

  • Large T-shirt
  • Cooler bag
  • Koozie
  • “Raising Cane’s” plush dog
  • 2 pens
  • 2 magnets
  • Chapstick
  • Keychain
  • 2 coupons for the Box Combo
  • 3 coupons for 22oz lemonade

🎉 Perfect for any Raising Cane’s fan—practical items, sweet treats, and a little Cane’s spirit!

O&O Shirt Bundle item
O&O Shirt Bundle item
O&O Shirt Bundle
$15

Starting bid

👑 Donated by Oliver & Otis 👑 Celebrate the season in style with this exclusive apparel set:

  • 2 Women’s Size Small “Glory to the Newborn King” sweatshirts
  • 1 Women’s Size Small Oliver & Otis branded T-shirt

✨ A perfect blend of comfort, faith, and fashion—ideal for cozy holiday wear or gifting! ✨

Gorjana Gift Card item
Gorjana Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

💎 Donated by Gorjana 💎

Treat yourself or someone special with a $150 Gift Card to Gorjana.

✨ Discover timeless jewelry pieces designed to add everyday elegance and sparkle to any style.

Steve's Wine Bar Tasting Experience item
Steve's Wine Bar Tasting Experience
$15

Starting bid

🍷Donated by Steve’s Wine Bar🍷

Indulge in an unforgettable evening of wine discovery! This package includes:

  • A private wine tasting for up to 6 guests at Steve’s Wine Bar
  • A Steve’s Wine Bar t-shirt to show off your wine-loving spirit
  • A stylish wine stopper decanter to keep the memories flowing

Perfect for a night out with friends or a special celebration, this experience combines flavor, fun, and keepsakes you’ll enjoy long after the last sip.

Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket item
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

🤠Donated by Texas Roadhouse🤠

  • Bags of their famous peanuts
  • Koozie to keep your drink cold
  • Bottle of their classic steak sauce
  • Reusable plastic cup
  • certificate for Dinner for two


Portillo's Gift Bundle item
Portillo's Gift Bundle
$15

Starting bid

🌭 Donated by Portillo’s 🌭

Bring home a taste of Portillo’s with this fun fan bundle:

  • Portillo’s sticker
  • Portillo’s cup
  • Portillo’s bag
  • Portillo’s gift card

✨ Perfect for anyone who loves Chicago-style flavor and Portillo’s signature charm! ✨

Texas Stars Tickets item
Texas Stars Tickets
$15

Starting bid

🏒 Donated by the Texas Stars Foundation 🏒

Cheer on the Texas Stars with this certificate redeemable for up to 4 tickets to a 2025–26 Regular Season Home Game!

📍 Please note: Games take place in Cedar Park, Texas

✨ A perfect outing for hockey fans to enjoy fast-paced action and family fun! ✨

Private Lessons- Miss Reece item
Private Lessons- Miss Reece
$15

Starting bid

💃 Generously Donated by Miss Reece 💃

Experience the joy of dance with a one-hour private lesson with Miss Reece. Whether perfecting technique, building confidence, or simply moving with the music, this special session offers personalized guidance in a supportive and inspiring environment.

✨ A wonderful opportunity to grow, shine, and celebrate the art of dance! ✨

Private Lessons - Mr. Valiev item
Private Lessons - Mr. Valiev
$15

Starting bid

🩰 Continuing His Tradition – Donated by Mr. Valiev 🩰

Refine your artistry with a one-hour private ballet lesson from Mr. Valiev. This special opportunity offers personalized guidance to help perfect your technique, elevate your performance, and deepen your love for dance.

✨ A treasured gift for any dancer seeking to grow under expert instruction. ✨

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Experience item
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Experience
$15

Starting bid

🎶 Donated by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra 🎶

Enjoy a night of world-class music with a certificate for two tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series performance.

  • Must be redeemed by May 31, 2026

✨ A perfect opportunity to experience the beauty of live symphonic music in the heart of Dallas!

One Day Admission to Six Flags Over Texas/Hurricane Harbor item
One Day Admission to Six Flags Over Texas/Hurricane Harbor
$15

Starting bid

🎢Donated by 6 Flags Over Texas🎢

Enjoy the thrill of adventure with TWO one-day admissions to Six Flags Over Texas!

  • Valid on any regular operating day during the 2025 season

✨ A perfect chance to experience roller coasters, family fun, and unforgettable memories! ✨

Kenny's Burger Joint item
Kenny's Burger Joint
$15

Starting bid

🍔 Donated by Kenny’s Burger Joint – Plano 🍔

Enjoy a delicious night out with a $50 dining certificate, redeemable anytime at Kenny’s Burger Joint.

✨ Perfect for savoring gourmet burgers, great sides, and a fun dining experience! ✨

Fort Worth Crawling Experience item
Fort Worth Crawling Experience
$15

Starting bid

🤠 Donated by Ft Worth Crawling 🤠

Gift Certificate for 2 Dry Run Tickets ($70 Value) to Fort Worth Crawling’s Cowboy Pub Crawl!

Step into the Stockyards for a one-of-a-kind history tour pub crawl that blends:

  • Good times & cold drinks
  • Hidden history & untold stories
  • Visits to iconic taverns and saloons

Cowboys, cattle drives, railroads… and beer! 🍻 Hear the tales they left out of 8th grade social studies from an expert local guide while enjoying the lively atmosphere of Fort Worth.

Note: Dry Run tickets do not include pre-paid drinks, but beverages can be purchased directly from the bars visited.

✨ A fun, tasty, and memorable way to discover the hidden history of the West! ✨

Studio D Photography item
Studio D Photography
$15

Starting bid

📸 Donated by Hollie Domingue 📸 Capture life’s special moments with a $100 Gift Certificate for Studio D Photography.

Plus, enjoy a touch of holiday sparkle with beautiful Nutcracker jewelry included in this package.

✨ A perfect pairing of timeless memories and festive elegance! ✨

Crayola Experience item
Crayola Experience
$15

Starting bid

🎨 Donated by Crayola Experience – Plano 🎨

Enjoy a day of creativity and color with two tickets to the Crayola Experience in Plano, Texas!

Located at The Shops at Willow Bend, this one-of-a-kind family attraction offers:

  • Dozens of colorful, hands-on activities
  • Interactive art and technology experiences
  • A full day of fun for kids and adults alike

✨ Discover the Magic of Color® and explore creativity in a whole new way—just a short drive from Denton! ✨

Frisco Rough Riders item
Frisco Rough Riders
$15

Starting bid

Donated by the Frisco RoughRiders ⚾ Cheer on the hometown team with this basket of RoughRiders goodies, including:

  • Game tickets
  • RoughRiders swag to show your team spirit

✨ A perfect package for baseball fans to enjoy America’s pastime and support the local team! ✨

Olive Garden item
Olive Garden
$15

Starting bid

🍝 Donated by Olive Garden Regional Division 🍝

Bring the taste of Olive Garden home with this delightful gift set, featuring:

  • $50 Olive Garden gift card
  • 2 wine glasses
  • A bottle of Olive Garden signature dressing
  • Cheese grater
  • Colander

✨ Perfect for a cozy Italian-inspired night in or a special dinner out! ✨

pretty and pink item
pretty and pink
$15

Starting bid

🎀 Donated by the Freeman Girls 🎀 This charming gift set includes:

  • Mudpie “Life is Beautiful” throw pillow
  • Iridescent tote bag with matching wristlet
  • Lavender water bottle
  • Framed picture of ballet dancers in the snow
  • Warmies axolotl plush

✨ A delightful collection of cozy, creative, and whimsical treasures—perfect for adding beauty and comfort to everyday life! ✨

Mini Session - Julia Alison Photography item
Mini Session - Julia Alison Photography
$15

Starting bid

📸 Donated by Alison McStravick 📸 Enjoy a Mini Session with Julia Alison Photography—a perfect way to capture life’s special moments!

This session (valued at $345 plus tax) is ideal for:

  • Children
  • Families
  • Seniors
  • Couples

Includes:

  • 20 minutes of shooting time
  • 5 professionally edited images (option to purchase more)
  • Private online gallery to share, download, and order professional prints

✨ A wonderful opportunity to preserve memories with beautiful, timeless photography! ✨

Farm Camp Experience item
Farm Camp Experience
$15

Starting bid

🐴 Donated by Anna Falvey-Wood 🐴 Give your child the gift of adventure with this hands-on camp experience in Argyle!

Children will enjoy:

  • 2 hours a day over 3 days
  • Learning about animals
  • Participating in fun crafts
  • Riding horses

📅 Days are posted; times to be determined 💲 Value: $350

✨ A wonderful opportunity for kids to explore, create, and connect with animals in a safe, engaging environment! ✨

Stickii Mystery Box item
Stickii Mystery Box
$5

Starting bid

🖊️ Donated by Stickii 🖊️

Unwrap creativity with a small mystery box of fun stationery items!

Inside, you’ll discover:

  • Stickers ✨
  • Matching stationery goodies 🎁

A delightful surprise for anyone who loves to add color, charm, and personality to their notes, journals, or crafts!

Great Room Escape! item
Great Room Escape!
$15

Starting bid

🔐 Donated by the Great Room Escape 🔐

Step into a fully interactive and immersive adventure unlike anything you’ve ever experienced!

This gift voucher can be redeemed for any future booking at Great Room Escape Dallas: 📍 715 N Glenville Dr #440, Richardson, TX 75081

✨ Gather your friends, test your wits, and see if you can escape in time! ✨

