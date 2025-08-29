2025 Festival Champlain - Festival Pass

7 Congress Sq

Portland, ME 04101, USA

Festival Pass - AFDUME Members
$20

The Festival Pass for AFDUME members is valid for access to the entire film festival: 7 film screenings from October 16th-19th at the Portland Museum of Art

Festival Pass - PMA Members
$30

The Festival Pass for AFDUME members is valid for access to the entire film festival: 7 film screenings from October 16th-19th at the Portland Museum of Art

Festival Pass - General Public
$40

The Festival Pass the general public is valid for access to the entire film festival: 7 film screenings from October 16th-19th at the Portland Museum of Art

