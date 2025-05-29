2025 Festival of Trees

722 Grace St

Greenwood, SC 29649

2025 Festival of Trees Luncheon - Individual Ticket
$42
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Individual ticket for the luncheon (Note: the contribution to Zeffy is optional)

2025 Festival of Trees Luncheon - Table of 8
$336
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
groupTicketCaption

Table of 8 for the luncheon (Note: the contribution to Zeffy is optional)

Tree Sponsor: large or slim tree
$300
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Your large or slim tree sponsorship helps cover Festival costs so more funds go directly to patient care. Your name or business will be displayed on the tree sign throughout the event and listed in the Festival program. Thank you for making a difference! (Note: the contribution to Zeffy is optional)

Tree Sponsor: tabletop tree
$150
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Your tabletop tree sponsorship helps cover Festival costs so more funds go directly to patient care. Your name or business will be displayed on the tree sign throughout the event and listed in the Festival program. Thank you for making a difference! (Note: the contribution to Zeffy is optional)

Festival of Trees Sponsor
$500
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Your sponsorship helps underwrite the costs of presenting the Festival of Trees, ensuring this beloved holiday tradition continues to shine. Most importantly, your support allows more of the proceeds to directly benefit patients and families receiving compassionate care through Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Your name or business will be displayed on a sign throughout the event and listed in the Festival program. Together, we can make the season brighter for those who need it most.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing