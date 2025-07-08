2025 Festival of Trees SPONSORSHIPS

- Premier recognition on all materials and signage

- Opportunity to speak from stage (1-minute)

- Logo on screen throughout the event

- Up to 1-minute video played during event

- 3 dedicated social media features (branded post with tag, boosted if applicable)

- Logo with link on event website

- Logo on auction app

- Logo on email promotions (2 emails minimum)

- Two (2) Full tables (16 seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee

- Two (2) Hotel rooms for the event evening