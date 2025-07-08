2025 Festival of Trees SPONSORSHIPS

13700 Conference Ctr Dr S

Noblesville, IN 46060, USA

NORTH STAR PRESENTING SPONSOR
$15,000

-   Premier recognition on all materials and signage

-   Opportunity to speak from stage (1-minute)

-   Logo on screen throughout the event 

-   Up to 1-minute video played during event 

-   3 dedicated social media features (branded post with tag, boosted if applicable) 

-   Logo with link on event website 

-   Logo on auction app

-   Logo on email promotions (2 emails minimum) 

-   Two (2) Full tables (16 seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee

-   Two (2) Hotel rooms for the event evening

EVERGREEN SPONSOR
$10,000

-   Recognition on all materials and signage

-   Verbal recognition from stage

-   Logo on screen during event 

-   2 social media features (1 branded graphic + 1 thank-you post) 

-   Logo with link on event website

-   Logo on auction app

-   Logo on email promotions

-   Full table (8 seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee

-   One (1) Hotel room for the event evening

SILVER BELL SPONSOR
$7,500

-   Recognition on all materials

-   Logo on screen during event

-   1 group social media post featuring all Silver Bell Sponsors

-   Logo with link on event website

-   Logo on auction app

-   Logo on email promotions

-   Full table (8 seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee

DINNER SPONSOR
$5,000

-  Logo on card at each seat

-  Verbal recognition on stage

-  Logo on screen during event

-  Logo on event website

-   Logo on auction app

-   Full Table (8 Seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee

COCKTAIL SPONSOR
$5,000

-   Logo at reception area

-   Verbal recognition on stage

-   Logo on screen during event

-   Logo on event website

-   Logo on auction app

-   Full Table (8 Seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee

LIVE AUCTION SPONSOR
$5,000

-   Verbal recognition on stage

-   Logo on screen during live auction

-   Name on card at each seat

-   Logo on auction app

-   Logo on event website

-   Full Table (8 Seats) and 2 drink tickets per attendee

ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR
$4,000

-   Verbal recognition on stage

-   Logo on screen during entertainment

-   Name on card at each seat

-   Logo on auction app

-   Logo on event website

-   Half Table (4 Seats) and 2 drink tickets per attendee

DESSERT SPONSOR
$3,000

-   Logo on card at each seat

-   Logo at dessert station

-   Verbal recognition on stage

-   Logo on screen during event

-   Logo on event website

-   Logo on auction app

-   Half Table (4 Seats) and 2 drink tickets per attendee

SILENT AUCTION SPONSOR
$3,000

-   Verbal recognition on stage

-   Name on card at each seat

-   Logo on auction app

-   Logo on silent auction tables

-   Logo on event website

-   Half Table (4 Seats) and 2 drink tickets per attendee

CONTRIBUTING SPONSOR
$1,500

-   Verbal recognition on stage

-   Name on card at each seat

-   Logo on auction app

-   Logo on event website

-   Mixed Table (2 Seats) (limited seating) and 2 drink tickets per attendee

