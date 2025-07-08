2025 Festival of Trees SPONSORSHIPS

- Premier recognition on all materials and signage
- Opportunity to speak from stage (1-minute)
- Logo on screen throughout the event
- Up to 1-minute video played during event
- 3 dedicated social media features (branded post with tag, boosted if applicable)
- Logo with link on event website
- Logo on auction app
- Logo on email promotions (2 emails minimum)
- Two (2) Full tables (16 seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee
- Two (2) Hotel rooms for the event evening
- Recognition on all materials and signage
- Verbal recognition from stage
- Logo on screen during event
- 2 social media features (1 branded graphic + 1 thank-you post)
- Logo with link on event website
- Logo on auction app
- Logo on email promotions
- Full table (8 seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee
- One (1) Hotel room for the event evening
- Recognition on all materials
- Logo on screen during event
- 1 group social media post featuring all Silver Bell Sponsors
- Logo with link on event website
- Logo on auction app
- Logo on email promotions
- Full table (8 seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee
- Logo on card at each seat
- Verbal recognition on stage
- Logo on screen during event
- Logo on event website
- Logo on auction app
- Full Table (8 Seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee
- Logo at reception area
- Verbal recognition on stage
- Logo on screen during event
- Logo on event website
- Logo on auction app
- Full Table (8 Seats) including logo on table tent and 2 drink tickets per attendee
- Verbal recognition on stage
- Logo on screen during live auction
- Name on card at each seat
- Logo on auction app
- Logo on event website
- Full Table (8 Seats) and 2 drink tickets per attendee
- Verbal recognition on stage
- Logo on screen during entertainment
- Name on card at each seat
- Logo on auction app
- Logo on event website
- Half Table (4 Seats) and 2 drink tickets per attendee
- Logo on card at each seat
- Logo at dessert station
- Verbal recognition on stage
- Logo on screen during event
- Logo on event website
- Logo on auction app
- Half Table (4 Seats) and 2 drink tickets per attendee
- Verbal recognition on stage
- Name on card at each seat
- Logo on auction app
- Logo on silent auction tables
- Logo on event website
- Half Table (4 Seats) and 2 drink tickets per attendee
- Verbal recognition on stage
- Name on card at each seat
- Logo on auction app
- Logo on event website
- Mixed Table (2 Seats) (limited seating) and 2 drink tickets per attendee
