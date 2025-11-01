2025 Festival of Wreaths Old Grantsville Church Fundraiser

297 W Clark St

Grantsville, UT 84029, USA

Variety Show Adult (aged 13+) 12/5
$10

This ticket is for the variety show for an adult aged 13+ on 12/5 ONLY.

Variety Show Senior (aged 60+) 12/5
$8

This ticket is for the variety show for an senior aged 60+ on 12/5 ONLY.

Variety Show Children (aged 4-12) 12/5
$5

This ticket is for the variety show for a child aged 4 - 12 on 12/5 ONLY.

Variety Show Infant (aged 0-3) 12/5
free

This ticket is for the variety show for an infant aged 0 - 3 on 12/5 ONLY.

Fundraiser Entry Adult (aged 13+) 12/6
$4

This ticket is for the variety show for an adult aged 13+ on 12/6 ONLY.

Fundraiser Entry Children (aged 4-12) 12/6
$2

This ticket is for the variety show for a children aged 4-12 on 12/6 ONLY.

