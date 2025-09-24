2025 FOW AMF

This wreath was created and donated by Heather Dearman, 7/20 Memorial Foundation Love Wins Always - 7/20 Memorial Foundation. These wreaths come with choice of two unlimited beer tastings or five 5k race registrations for the 7/20 Memorial Foundation's Day of Resilience scheduled in July 2026.





Wreath Description – 7/20 Memorial Foundation





These twin crescent moon wreaths were created by the 7/20 Memorial Foundation. Hanging delicately from the wreaths are fifteen deep blue paper cranes. The cranes honor the thirteen lives lost on July 20, 2012, along with two others who passed in the years that followed. Their color blue represents peace, freedom, and the connection between the open sky and the sea. Each crane is suspended on strands adorned with white jade, blue dot jasper, and hematite—stones known for promoting peace, harmony, and balance.

Like the crescent moon and the winter solstice, these wreaths remind us that even in the darkest times, light always returns. That is our holiday wish: to remember, to honor, and to look forward—with hope.