2025 FOW AMF

01 - Winter Home item
01 - Winter Home
This wreath was created by the Aurora Historical Society.

02 - Renewed Hope item
02 - Renewed Hope
This wreath is made of reuseable bags and repurposed ornaments with a crane of hope.

03 - Recycled Wish item
03 - Recycled Wish
This wreath is made of repurposed ornaments and a misfit wreath!

04 - Woodland Wreath item
04 - Woodland Wreath
This wreath was hand made and donated by Karen Miller.

05 - Hearty Wreath item
05 - Hearty Wreath
This wreath was made by the Aurora History Museum's Morning at the Museum Program Kids! Every Wednesday, 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.
"Spend the morning with your preschooler at the Aurora History Museum for stories, crafts and hands-on activities. A new program is offered every week. Please note, children must be supervised by an adult."

06 - Little Women item
06 - Little Women
This wreath was created by the Friends of the Aurora Public Library and includes (2) free book coupon valued at $5.00 each. The coupons can be redeemed at the Friends of the Library Store located at 2243 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO 80014 

07 - The Sweetest Season item
07 - The Sweetest Season
This wreath was created City of Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space, Special Events Team. The wreath includes (1) $25 Crumbl Cookie gift card, (1) $25 Coldstone gift card, (1) Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card, (1) holiday baking supplies basket.

08 - Gnomes of Chomsky item
08 - Gnomes of Chomsky
This wreath was created and donated by the Teany Family.

09 - Snowman item
09 - Snowman
This wreath was created and donated by Rosemarie Collier.

010 - Neon Wreath in Memory of Corky Scholl item
010 - Neon Wreath in Memory of Corky Scholl
This wreath was created and donated by Morry's Neon Company locally owned and operated. The wreath includes matching donation of up to $250.00 to Save the Signs Save the Signs | Facebook in honor of Corky Scholl - founding member of Save the Signs.

011 - Owls Well that Ends Well item
011 - Owls Well that Ends Well
This wreath was created and donated by the Ramsey Whimsical Wreathers!

012 - AAUW Wreath item
012 - AAUW Wreath
This wreath was created and donated by Jeannine Villars and Willi Tebow for the American Association of University Women Aurora Branch. AAUW Aurora (CO) Branch

013 - Luscious Lavendar item
013 - Luscious Lavendar
This wreath was created and donated by Sharon Ramsey of the Ramsey Whimsical Wreathers.

014 - Extraterrestrial Extravaganza item
014 - Extraterrestrial Extravaganza
This wreath was created and donated by Viola Chapman.

015 - A Green and Gold Christmas item
015 - A Green and Gold Christmas
This wreath includes (1) $10.00 and (2) $20.00 gift cards to Helga's Restaurant located in Aurora, Colorado.

016 - Celebrating America the Beautiful item
016 - Celebrating America the Beautiful
This wreath was created and donated by the daughters of the American Revolution Toll Gate Creek Chapter.Toll Gate Creek Chapter, NSDAR – Aurora, Colorado

017 - Twin Cresent Moons item
017 - Twin Cresent Moons
This wreath was created and donated by Heather Dearman, 7/20 Memorial Foundation Love Wins Always - 7/20 Memorial Foundation. These wreaths come with choice of two unlimited beer tastings or five 5k race registrations for the 7/20 Memorial Foundation's Day of Resilience scheduled in July 2026.


Wreath Description – 7/20 Memorial Foundation


These twin crescent moon wreaths were created by the 7/20 Memorial Foundation. Hanging delicately from the wreaths are fifteen deep blue paper cranes. The cranes honor the thirteen lives lost on July 20, 2012, along with two others who passed in the years that followed. Their color blue represents peace, freedom, and the connection between the open sky and the sea. Each crane is suspended on strands adorned with white jade, blue dot jasper, and hematite—stones known for promoting peace, harmony, and balance. 

Like the crescent moon and the winter solstice, these wreaths remind us that even in the darkest times, light always returns. That is our holiday wish: to remember, to honor, and to look forward—with hope.

018 - Silver item
018 - Silver
Wreath is adorned with 2 snowman ornaments and was created and donated by Nancy O'Neill.

019 - Have a Foxy Holiday! item
019 - Have a Foxy Holiday!
This wreath was created and donated by the Community College of Aurora.Home – Community College of Aurora

020 - Builder Family Holiday item
020 - Builder Family Holiday
This wreath was created and donated by Lizz Ricci. The wreath includes 5 LEGO building sets.

Poinsettia Set: $49.00

Nutcracker Set: $12.99

Snowman Set: $14.99

Train Set: $19.99

Tree Set: $17.99

Santa Set: $12.95

Reindeer Set: $14.99

021 - Gingerbread Christmas item
021 - Gingerbread Christmas
This wreath comes complete with gingerbread man earrings, a gingerbread pen, several gingerbread man ornaments, ornament picture frame, wrist band, and several TY plushies. Created and donated by Studio H.

022 - Burgundy and Gold item
022 - Burgundy and Gold
This wreath was created and donated by Karen Miller.

023 - Green Garden item
023 - Green Garden
Wreath created by Karen Miller

024 - Nicknacks item
024 - Nicknacks
This wreath was created and donated by Karen Miller.

025 - Silver and Gold item
025 - Silver and Gold
This wreath was donated by the Aurora Museum Foundation.

026 - Autumn item
026 - Autumn
This wreath was donated by the Aurora Museum Foundation.

027 - Deck the Paws item
027 - Deck the Paws
This wreath was created and donated by Megan and Paul Langston.

028 - Old Fashioned Santa item
028 - Old Fashioned Santa
This wreath was created and donated by the Ackman Family. The wreath includes a $25.00 Kroger gift card.

