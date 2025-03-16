Future Farmers Of America State Associations & Local Chapter

Hosted by

Future Farmers Of America State Associations & Local Chapter

About this event

2025 FFAGiving Dinner

22551 Silverlode Ln

Palo Cedro, CA 96073, USA

FFAGiving Dinner Ticket
$40

Single dinner ticket

Dinner Ticket for 2
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two dinner tickets

Dinner Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Event Sponsor:
6 Dinner Tickets
12 Drink Tickets
1 Sponsor gift basket
1 Advertisement at the Dinner/Dance
1 Advertisement on our Social Media Pages *needed by November 1st

1 Drink Ticket
$5

Good for 1 drink

5 Drink Tickets
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Good for 5 drinks

1 Raffle Ticket
$10

1 Raffle ticket for your choice of:

  • Wagon Wheel Bench
  • Wooden Bar
  • Truck & Transfer of Gravel
  • Gun & Ice Chest
  • Dunsmuir 2 night stay
6 Raffle Tickets
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Raffle ticket for your choice of:

  • Wagon Wheel Bench
  • Wooden Bar
  • Truck & Transfer of Gravel
  • Gun & Ice Chest
  • Dunsmuir 2 night stay


1 Game Ticket
$1

One game ticket for either Cornhole or Plinko

6 Game Tickets
$5

Six game Tickets for either Cornhole or Plinko

Floral arrangements
$5

Take home one of our student designed floral arrangements in the mason jars

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!