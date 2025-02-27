2025 FHYAA Spring Fling Ticket

Entry to the 2025 Spring Fling at 66-01 Fleet St in Forest Hills.
Date: May 17th, 2025 (raindate May 18th, 2025).
Entrance ticket includes bounce houses, face painting, games, live music, equipment swap.
Additional cost for food, beverages, and raffle tickets.
Entry to the 2025 Spring Fling at 66-01 Fleet St in Forest Hills.
Date: May 17th, 2025 (raindate May 18th, 2025).
Entrance ticket includes bounce houses, face painting, games, live music, equipment swap.
Additional cost for food, beverages, and raffle tickets.
Family Ticket
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Entry for up to 5 people to the 2025 Spring Fling at 66-01 Fleet St in Forest Hills.
Date: May 17th, 2025 (raindate May 18th, 2025).
Entrance ticket includes bounce houses, face painting, games, live music, equipment swap.
Additional cost for food, beverages, and raffle tickets.
Entry for up to 5 people to the 2025 Spring Fling at 66-01 Fleet St in Forest Hills.
Date: May 17th, 2025 (raindate May 18th, 2025).
Entrance ticket includes bounce houses, face painting, games, live music, equipment swap.
Additional cost for food, beverages, and raffle tickets.
Add a donation for FOREST HILLS YOUTH ATHLETIC ASSOC
$
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