FOREST HILLS YOUTH ATHLETIC ASSOC

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FOREST HILLS YOUTH ATHLETIC ASSOC

About this event

2025 FHYAA Spring Fling Ticket

66-01 Fleet St

Forest Hills, NY 11375, USA

Admission to the 2025 FHYAA Spring Fling
$15
Entry to the 2025 Spring Fling at 66-01 Fleet St in Forest Hills. Date: May 17th, 2025 (raindate May 18th, 2025). Entrance ticket includes bounce houses, face painting, games, live music, equipment swap. Additional cost for food, beverages, and raffle tickets.
Family Ticket
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Entry for up to 5 people to the 2025 Spring Fling at 66-01 Fleet St in Forest Hills. Date: May 17th, 2025 (raindate May 18th, 2025). Entrance ticket includes bounce houses, face painting, games, live music, equipment swap. Additional cost for food, beverages, and raffle tickets.
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