2025 Fiddlesticks Farms Field Trip

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About this event
Midland, TX 79706, USA
Please purchase one ticket per walking aged child and per adult.
WARNING! When you go to check out! Please pay attention to the donation area - Zeffy runs off donations by the purchaser and will automatically add a donation to your payment. Please select "Other" when the drop down shows a percent donation if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy. This donation does not go to the Co-op - It goes to Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!