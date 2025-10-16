Hosted by

St Stephens Catholic Church

About this event

2025 Fiddlesticks Take 2

5610 E County Rd 120

Midland, TX 79706, USA

Adults
$5

Please purchase one ticket per adult.

WARNING! When you go to check out! Please pay attention to the donation area - Zeffy runs off donations by the purchaser and will automatically add a donation to your payment. Please select "Other" when the drop down shows a percent donation if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy. This donation does not go to the Co-op -  It goes to Zeffy.

Kid(s)
$5

Please purchase one ticket per walking aged child.

WARNING! When you go to check out! Please pay attention to the donation area - Zeffy runs off donations by the purchaser and will automatically add a donation to your payment. Please select "Other" when the drop down shows a percent donation if you do not wish to donate to Zeffy. This donation does not go to the Co-op -  It goes to Zeffy.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!