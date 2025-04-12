2025 Fiesta De Mayo Event Registration

The PTO truly appreciates everything the RHM staff does to support our students and school community. As a token of our gratitude, we are excited to offer all RHM staff members a free entry ticket to the 2025 Fiesta De Mayo celebration!

