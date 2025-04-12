Rose Hill Montessori PTO

Hosted by

Rose Hill Montessori PTO

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Fiesta De Mayo Event Registration

4603 Albion St

Boise, ID 83705, USA

General Entry (4+)
$12
This ticket grants entry to our beloved Fiesta De Mayo celebration, including all-you-can-eat food, vibrant student performances, and access to art sales, raffles, and auctions! Children 3 and under are free (no ticket required).
*FREE* RHM Staff Member
Free
The PTO truly appreciates everything the RHM staff does to support our students and school community. As a token of our gratitude, we are excited to offer all RHM staff members a free entry ticket to the 2025 Fiesta De Mayo celebration!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!