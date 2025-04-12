2025 Fiesta De Mayo Event Registration

This ticket grants entry to our beloved Fiesta De Mayo celebration, including all-you-can-eat food, vibrant student performances, and access to art sales, raffles, and auctions! Children 3 and under are free (no ticket required).
This ticket grants entry to our beloved Fiesta De Mayo celebration, including all-you-can-eat food, vibrant student performances, and access to art sales, raffles, and auctions! Children 3 and under are free (no ticket required).
*FREE* RHM Staff Member
Free
The PTO truly appreciates everything the RHM staff does to support our students and school community. As a token of our gratitude, we are excited to offer all RHM staff members a free entry ticket to the 2025 Fiesta De Mayo celebration!
The PTO truly appreciates everything the RHM staff does to support our students and school community. As a token of our gratitude, we are excited to offer all RHM staff members a free entry ticket to the 2025 Fiesta De Mayo celebration!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!