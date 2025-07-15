Registration for Guinness Book of World Records for Most Tinikling Dancers

Single Entry
$10

You will be assigned to a team. All registrants will receive a free Tshirt, custom bib, and a certificate from Guinness Book of World Records upon success.

Team of 4 Members
$30

Registration for 2 dancers and 2 clappers. All registrants will receive a free Tshirt, custom bib, and a certificate from Guinness Book of World Records upon success.

Team of 6 Members
$40

Registration for 4 dancers and 2 clappers. All registrants will receive a free Tshirt, custom bib, and a certificate from Guinness Book of World Records upon success.

