2025 Filipino World Series

5800 Fulton Ave

Valley Glen, CA 91401, USA

FWS/Future/Mini Roster Spot
$600

This ticket is for player's who are participating in the Filipino World Series, Future's Tournament, or 12u Tournament only. This will cover the jersey, hat, player package, and cost of banquet/luncheon admittance for the player only

FWS/Futures Banquet Admittance for Non-Player Adults
$60

This ticket is for any non-player adult who will be attending the FWS Banquet on 7/28

FWS/Futures Banquet Admittance for Non-Player 12 & under
$20

This ticket is for any non-player child who will be attending the FWS Banquet on 7/28

12u Welcome Luncheon Admittance for Non-Player Adults
$60

This ticket is for any non-player adult who will be attending the 12u Welcome Luncheon on 7/29

12u Welcome Luncheon Admittance for Non-Player 12 & under
$20

This ticket is for any non-player child who will be attending the 12u Welcome Luncheon on 7/29

