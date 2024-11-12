2025 Films4Him Expo

Perfect for creatives at all levels, this ticket grants access to the full day of workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions. Connect with other attendees, enjoy the main stage events, and gain insights from industry professionals.
Includes: Access to all general sessions and workshops, entry to networking events.
VIP Experience
$75
Elevate your Films4Him Expo experience with the VIP package. Alongside general admission, VIP attendees receive exclusive perks such as front-row seating, a limited-edition Films4Him gift bag, and a lunch voucher.
Includes: All General Admission benefits, reserved front-row seating, gift bag, lunch voucher, VIP-only networking event.
All-Access Pass
$125
Designed for those who want the ultimate immersive experience, the All-Access Pass includes everything in VIP plus a private Q&A with keynote speakers, and an invitation to the evening VIP Reception where you can connect directly with event speakers and industry experts.
Includes: All VIP benefits, private Q&A with keynote speakers, access to evening VIP Reception with complimentary refreshments.
Student Tickets (not just film school)
$15
Supporting the next generation of Kingdom-driven creatives! This discounted ticket provides ALL students access to all general admission events and workshops for a reduced price. Present ID at registration table.
Includes: Same access as General Admission.
