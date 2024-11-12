Films4Him Expo Sponsorship Opportunities

As a Masterpiece Maker, you play a key role in bringing this Kingdom-focused event to life. Your brand will have premier visibility and prominent placement at the expo, showcasing your support for creative expression rooted in faith. This top-tier sponsorship is ideal for organizations wanting maximum exposure and direct engagement with attendees who value Kingdom partnerships.
Benefits include: premier logo placement on all event materials, a featured sponsor table, four all-access passes, social media recognition, and more.
Kingdom Creator Sponsor
$2,500
Become a Kingdom Creator and help provide the resources and tools needed for attendees to grow in their creative callings. With this level, your brand will enjoy notable placement and meaningful engagement with an audience dedicated to using their talents for the Kingdom.
Benefits include: logo placement on select materials, a sponsor table, two VIP passes, and shoutouts on social media and website.
Creative Visionary Sponsor
$1,000
The Creative Visionary level is perfect for those eager to support Kingdom-driven artists while gaining visibility within this unique community. This entry-level sponsorship allows your brand to connect with attendees who are dedicated to using their gifts in service of a higher purpose.
Benefits include: logo recognition in the program and website, a sponsor table, and two general admission passes.
Vendor Space
$100
Grab your vendor spot to showcase your unique gifts to the industry. We will provide you with a 6' table and 1 chair for you space. Whether your an author, filmmaker or anything in between, let's advance the Kingdom together by sharing our God-Given products and services. You will also receive your entry +1
