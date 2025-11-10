2025 Financial Aid Fund Raffle

Crow's Path sticker!
$7.50

Everyone who enters the raffle will receive the official 2025 Crow's Path sticker!

Tier 1: Field guide
$15

One of Teage's waterproof, tearproof field guides to amphibians or the Tree Name Dictionary

Tier 2: First aid salve, spoon, or spatula
$25

First aid salves (by Sarah), Wooden spoons and spatulas (by Ross). You will also be entered in the Tier 1 raffle.

Tier 3: Knit hat, bowl, or painting
$50

A knit hat (by Sarah), small bowl (by Teage) or painting (by Elk). You will also be entered in the Tier 1 & 2 raffles.

Tier 4: Wood-turned bowl
$100

A wood-turned bowl crafted from a local tree (by Ross or Teage). You will also be entered in the Tier 1, 2, and 3 raffles.

Tier 5: Matching bowls
$250

A pair of matching wood-turned bowls crafted from a local tree (by Ross or Teage). You will also be entered in the Tier 1, 2, 3, and 4 raffles.

