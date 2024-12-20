2025 Fire & Ice Winterfest

SOLD OUT! Tickets for some individual events may still be available below. You may BRING YOUR OWN TUBE for the Polar Bear Float and pay at the event to be in the Costume Contest. Saturday Bundle Includes the Running Of The Bulls, Polar Bear Float, Beer Garden with Souvenir Mug and 1-Drink Ticket, Curling at the Roof Top Bar, Fire Dancers and the Aaron Ball Concert. NOT INCLUDED: Wine Tasting, Penguin Race or Breakfast.
3:30 PM WINE TASTING (Must be 21+)
$50
Friday, February 7, 2025. Held at the Riverside Hot Springs Inn. $50.00 per person. Up to 5 tastings from a selection of varietal wines and a commemorative wine glass. Max of 60 people per session.
5:15 PM WINE TASTING (Must be 21+)
$50
Friday, February 7, 2025. Held at the Riverside Hot Springs Inn. $50.00 per person. Up to 5 tastings from a selection of varietal wines and a commemorative wine glass. Max of 60 people per session.
RUNNING OF THE BULLS
$5
Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 10:00 am. Run in your swimming suit down Main Street starting at the Royal Hotel and jump in the State Foundation Hot Pools. Line up starts at 9:00 am on Center and Main.
POLAR BEAR BEER GARDEN (Must be 21+)
$30
Saturday, February 8, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Includes 1 Souvenir Mug and 1-Drink Ticket. Refills may be purchased on site.
POLAR BEAR FLOAT & COSTUME CONTEST
$10
SOLD OUT! You may BRING YOUR OWN TUBE and pay at the event to be ONLY in the Costume Contest. Check the SATURDAY BUNDLE for available tickets.
CURLING TOURNAMENT
$25
Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 4:00 pm. You may also pay at the door for $30.00 Team at the Rooftop Bar.
FIRE DANCERS PERFORMANCE & AARON BALL CONCERT
$45
Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 6:30 pm. Fire performers from Lava Flow Fire will entertain you by Fire Dancing to LIVE music from the Aaron Ball Band. 12 and under are FREE!
AARON BALL CONCERT ONLY
$35
Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8:30 pm. LIVE music by the Aaron Ball Band. Also included in ticket for Fire Dancers. 12 and under are FREE!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!