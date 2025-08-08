2025 FIRST LEGO League Explore Registration

Hosted by
Greenwood, IN 46143, USA
FLL Explore will be for those going into or currently in 2nd and 3rd grades. There will be 13 sessions Starting August 25th and going to November 17th. We will meet Mondays from 5 pm-6:30 pm.
There are only 15 spots available.
FLL Discover will be for those going into or currently in kindergarten and 1st grade. There will be 11 sessions Starting September 22nd and going to November 17th. We will meet Mondays from 5 pm-6:30 pm.
There are only 8 spots available.
