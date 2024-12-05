2025 First Pitch Banquet

This is an add-on ticket in addition to the dinner/ program ticket. This ticket includes the Meet & Greet session with the Blue Raiders & Charlie Culberson. This ticket is in addition to the dinner/ program ticket. *You MUST purchase a dinner/ program ticket to add-on this ticket.

This is an add-on ticket in addition to the dinner/ program ticket. This ticket includes the Meet & Greet session with the Blue Raiders & Charlie Culberson. This ticket is in addition to the dinner/ program ticket. *You MUST purchase a dinner/ program ticket to add-on this ticket.

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