Blue Raiders Baseball Club

Hosted by

Blue Raiders Baseball Club

About this event

2025 First Pitch Banquet

1275 Stuart Rd NE

Cleveland, TN 37312

Dinner/ Program Ticket
$60
This ticket includes one admission for the banquet dinner and program to follow
ADD -ON: Meet & Greet
$50
This is an add-on ticket in addition to the dinner/ program ticket. This ticket includes the Meet & Greet session with the Blue Raiders & Charlie Culberson. This ticket is in addition to the dinner/ program ticket. *You MUST purchase a dinner/ program ticket to add-on this ticket.
Program Only Ticket
$25
This ticket is admission into the program portion of the banquet only. This ticket does NOT include dinner. We recommend guests with this ticket arrive at 7PM.
CHS STUDENT TICKET
$10
This ticket is for Cleveland High School Students only. This ticket does NOT include dinner.
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