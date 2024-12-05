2025 First Pitch Banquet

This ticket includes one admission for the banquet dinner and program to follow
This ticket includes one admission for the banquet dinner and program to follow
ADD -ON: Meet & Greet
$50
This is an add-on ticket in addition to the dinner/ program ticket. This ticket includes the Meet & Greet session with the Blue Raiders & Charlie Culberson. This ticket is in addition to the dinner/ program ticket.
*You MUST purchase a dinner/ program ticket to add-on this ticket.
This is an add-on ticket in addition to the dinner/ program ticket. This ticket includes the Meet & Greet session with the Blue Raiders & Charlie Culberson. This ticket is in addition to the dinner/ program ticket.
*You MUST purchase a dinner/ program ticket to add-on this ticket.
Program Only Ticket
$25
This ticket is admission into the program portion of the banquet only. This ticket does NOT include dinner. We recommend guests with this ticket arrive at 7PM.
This ticket is admission into the program portion of the banquet only. This ticket does NOT include dinner. We recommend guests with this ticket arrive at 7PM.
CHS STUDENT TICKET
$10
This ticket is for Cleveland High School Students only. This ticket does NOT include dinner.
This ticket is for Cleveland High School Students only. This ticket does NOT include dinner.
Add a donation for Blue Raiders Baseball Club
$
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