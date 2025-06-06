2025 Fishfry

We have a limited number of volunteer tickets, this will offer you free admission to the event with exchange of 4 hrs of work, Saturday August 30th, Sunday August 31st, or Monday September 1.
You will recieve free admission and camping for 1 night.
We have a limited number of volunteer tickets, this will offer you free admission to the event with exchange of 4 hrs of work, Saturday August 30th, Sunday August 31st, or Monday September 1.
You will recieve free admission and camping for 1 night.
General admission (Carpool)
$20
This ticket does not include parking
This ticket does not include parking
General Admission (with parking pass)
$25
This ticket includes parking for the day.
This ticket includes parking for the day.
Child (0-5 years)
Free
Small child's ticket.
Parents are required to be with their children at all times.
Small child's ticket.
Parents are required to be with their children at all times.
Child (6 yrs -12 yrs)
$10
Children are expected to be supervised by a trusted adult
Children are expected to be supervised by a trusted adult
Add a donation for Milo Farm
$
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