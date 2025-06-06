Milo Farm

Hosted by

Milo Farm

About this event

2025 Fishfry

31605 E Burgess Rd

Buckner, MO 64016, USA

Volunteer admission
Free
We have a limited number of volunteer tickets, this will offer you free admission to the event with exchange of 4 hrs of work, Saturday August 30th, Sunday August 31st, or Monday September 1. You will recieve free admission and camping for 1 night.
General admission (Carpool)
$20
This ticket does not include parking
General Admission (with parking pass)
$25
This ticket includes parking for the day.
Child (0-5 years)
Free
Small child's ticket. Parents are required to be with their children at all times.
Child (6 yrs -12 yrs)
$10
Children are expected to be supervised by a trusted adult
Add a donation for Milo Farm

$

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