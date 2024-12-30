This early bird conference ticket for 2025 Flawless Women's Conference on Friday Night and Saturday All Day. (Non-Refundable Ticket) - Sale ends March 9, 2025.
Purchase Includes:
Conference Access Friday and Saturday (Meals and Sessions);
Registration Bag
VIP Conference Ticket
$120
Early Bird VIP Conference Ticket for 2025 Flawless Women's Conference on Friday Night and Saturday All Day. (Non-Refundable Ticket) -
Purchase Includes:
VIP Conference Access Friday and Saturday (Meals and Sessions);
VIP Registration Bag;
Reserved Seating;
Flawless T-Shirt
Conference & Gala Bundle
$200
This early bird conference and gala ticket is for 2025 Flawless Women's Conference on Friday night, Saturday All Day, and Sunday night gala. (Non-Refundable Tickets).
General Group Admission
$850
This early bird ticket is a general admissions ticket for a group of 10 ladies. Group Conference Ticket for 2025 Flawless Women's Conference on Friday Night and Saturday All Day. (Non-Refundable Ticket) -
Purchase Includes:
Conference Access Friday and Saturday (Meals and Sessions);
Registration Bag
Flawless Gala
$120
This Early Bird Gala Ticket is on Sunday Night May 4th at the Doubletree Hotel on PGA. This night will be filled with dancing, entertainment and a 5 star , 3 course dinner. (This ticket is NON-REFUNDABLE)
Flawless Vendor
$180
Early Bird Vendor Ticket for 2025 Flawless Women's Conference on Friday Night and Saturday All Day. **Item Donation REQUIRED in addition to price. Please see Flawless Team for more details.** (Non-Refundable Ticket) - Sale ends March 9, 2025. (Lunch included)
Purchase includes:
Vending on Friday and Saturday;
Conference Access Friday and Saturday (Meals and Sessions);
1 Standard Registration Bag;
1 Table allowed;
1 Assistant allowed
If you would like to have breakfast and lunch at the hotel you will have to add $30 in addition to your vending fee.
Flawless Sponsor/Business Partner
$500
Business Partners will receive VIP status throughout the conference. Special bag filled with plenty of goodies. Special seating and a ticket to attend the 2-day conference. You will also receive a Flawless T- shirt. (Gala Ticket is not included).
You will receive weekly advertisement on all of our social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook leading up to the conference. You will also be able to put flyers, information and pamphlets about your business into the attendees bags.
Child Care
$20
This price is per child. Child-care is only available on Friday nigh 6-10pm and Saturday 8-4pm.
