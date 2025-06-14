2025 Flora D. Mitchell Freedom Fund Dinner Silent Auction

Celebrate Many Paths, One Truth with Sacred Spiritual Light Leaders, a collaboratively written volume that honors The Institute of Whole Life Healing, whose mission is to help people reconnect with their original greatness, life’s purpose, and divinity.

Rooted in African and Native American spiritual traditions, and welcoming seekers from every path, this book gathers voices of priests, priestesses, evolutionary colleagues, and truth-seekers from around the world. Their personal journeys move from darkness to illumination, offering heartfelt reflections you can return to again and again.





Why bid:

Authentic & inclusive: Spiritual wisdom without dogma.

Easy to savor: Short, powerful chapters perfect for daily inspiration.

Meaningful gift: A beautiful way to encourage a friend, or yourself.

Scarcity: Only one copy available in this auction.

Value: $30 • Donated by: The Institute of Whole Life Healing





Claim this inspiring keepsake and help fuel community healing, place your bid now.