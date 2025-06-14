eventClosed

2025 Flora D. Mitchell Freedom Fund Dinner Silent Auction

369 W Vine St, Lexington, KY 40507, USA

Sacred Spiritual Light Leaders: “Many Paths, One Truth” item
Sacred Spiritual Light Leaders: “Many Paths, One Truth”
$12

Celebrate Many Paths, One Truth with Sacred Spiritual Light Leaders, a collaboratively written volume that honors The Institute of Whole Life Healing, whose mission is to help people reconnect with their original greatness, life’s purpose, and divinity.

Rooted in African and Native American spiritual traditions, and welcoming seekers from every path, this book gathers voices of priests, priestesses, evolutionary colleagues, and truth-seekers from around the world. Their personal journeys move from darkness to illumination, offering heartfelt reflections you can return to again and again.


Why bid:

  • Authentic & inclusive: Spiritual wisdom without dogma.
  • Easy to savor: Short, powerful chapters perfect for daily inspiration.
  • Meaningful gift: A beautiful way to encourage a friend, or yourself.
  • Scarcity: Only one copy available in this auction.

Value: $30 • Donated by: The Institute of Whole Life Healing


Claim this inspiring keepsake and help fuel community healing, place your bid now.

Hilton Lexington/Downtown: Overnight Stay + Breakfast for 2 item
Hilton Lexington/Downtown: Overnight Stay + Breakfast for 2
$80

Make it a night to remember in the heart of Lexington. Enjoy an overnight stay at Hilton Lexington/Downtown with breakfast for two, perfect for a staycation, special celebration, or hosting out-of-town guests. Steps from downtown energy, you’ll relax in Hilton comfort and wake up to a delicious morning meal before you head out.


Why bid:

  • Turn any night into an occasion: Ideal for anniversaries, game weekends, or a luxe staycation.
  • Breakfast included: Start the day right—no planning needed.
  • Flexible window: Valid for a full year from issue.
  • Limited: Just one certificate in this auction.

Value: $200 • Donated by: Hilton Lexington/Downtown (369 West Vine St., Lexington, KY 40507)


Fine print: Redeemable within one year of issue (09/20/2025–09/20/2026). No extension. Blackout dates apply. Subject to availability; advance reservation required. Breakfast for two included. Certificate details provided at checkout.


African American Winemakers Collection, 3 Bottles item
African American Winemakers Collection, 3 Bottles
$40

Raise a glass to craftsmanship and community with the African American Winemakers Collection, curated and donated by GreeneLanding Farm 327. This exclusive 3-bottle set showcases trailblazing producers whose wines deliver character, story, and standout flavor, perfect for gifting, hosting, or discovering new favorites.


Your 3-bottle mix may include selections such as:

  • Frichette Winery — 2022 Reserve Syrah (Red Mountain): Boysenberry, blackberry, hints of blueberry, tobacco, and vanilla; medium tannins. Pair with BBQ ribs, slow-cooked pork, or grilled beef.
  • Frichette Winery — 2023 Semillon (Artz Vineyard, Red Mountain): Refined texture and freshness from a renowned site, great with roasted chicken, seafood, and soft cheeses.
  • Love Cork Screw — “Good Times Good Friends” Pinot Grigio (MI): Crisp apple and pear; a refreshing partner for light seafood, meats, and cheese boards.
  • Ward Four Wines — 2024 Mourvèdre Rosé (Shake Ridge Ranch, CA): Vivid acidity and red-fruit notes (Rainier cherry, cranberry, watermelon, raspberry); hand-harvested and bottled with care.
  • Noir Sunshine Winery — 2023 “Legacy” Sauvignon Blanc: Bright green apple and tropical tones (apricot, peach, guava, passion fruit, pineapple).

Why bid:

  • Discovery in a box: A versatile lineup for dinners, parties, and pairings.
  • Celebrate excellence: Support Black- and women-led winemaking voices.
  • Limited: Only one curated set in this auction.
  • Do good, drink well: Your bid fuels our mission while you enjoy premium bottles.

Value: $100 • Donated by: GreeneLanding Farm 327


Fine print: Must be 21+ to bid and pick up; ID required. Local pickup only (alcohol cannot be shipped). If any listed bottle is unavailable, a comparable bottle of equal or greater value will be substituted.


Silver Springs Farm Eqwine & Vineyard
$50

Pop something truly special: Black Type Reserve Blanc de Blancs from Silver Springs Farm Eqwine & Vineyard (Lexington, KY). Crafted in the traditional method and awarded Double Gold (2017), this sparkling delivers a refined balance of freshness and depth. Expect lifted citrus, floral, and gentle spice from cool fermentation of gently pressed Traminette grapes, layered with caramelized and biscuit notes from extended bottle aging on the lees,creating complexity and a creamy, elegant mousse.


Why bid:

  • Award-winning: Double Gold pedigree for a celebration-worthy pour.
  • Traditional method: Bottle-fermented with extended lees aging for nuance and texture.
  • Local & limited: Handcrafted by a Lexington vineyard, hard to find, easy to love.
  • Occasion-ready: Perfect for milestones, holiday toasts, or a luxe date night.

Value: $125 • Donated by: Silver Springs Farm Eqwine & Vineyard (3710 Leestown Rd., Lexington, KY 40511)


Fine print: Must be 21+ to bid and pick up; ID required. Local pickup only (alcohol cannot be shipped). One 750 ml bottle. Serve well-chilled.

Tenuta di Arceno “Arcanum” Toscana 2006 item
Tenuta di Arceno “Arcanum” Toscana 2006
$45

From the acclaimed Tenuta di Arceno, this 2006 Arcanum Toscana (Cabernet Franc–led blend) pours a deep ruby and delivers layered aromatics of dark plum, black cherry, anise, lavender, and warm spice over a dusty mineral core. On the palate, black fruits and fig ride a moderate-plus acidity for balance, leading into a full-bodied texture and a long, savory finish with earthy and tobacco notes: a classic, complex Tuscan profile. A special bottle for milestone dinners, gifting, or your cellar.


Why bid:

  • Rare vintage, ready to impress: Mature 2006 release with depth and poise.
  • Top pedigree: Cabernet Franc–driven Super Tuscan from a celebrated producer.
  • Occasion-worthy: Perfect for anniversaries, chef nights, or collectors.
  • Limited: Only one bottle in this auction.

Value: $110 • Donated by: Darling Wine Bar (101 West Loudon Ave., #164, Lexington, KY 40508)


Fine print: Must be 21+ to bid and pick up; ID required. Local pickup only (alcohol cannot be shipped). One bottle. Store cool; consider decanting before serving.

AjiArts: Stoneware Vessel item
AjiArts: Stoneware Vessel
$20

Bring artisan character to your space with a handbuilt stoneware vessel crafted by AjiArts (Aji AK). Kiln-fired for durability and shaped by hand, this piece features organic lines and tactile texture, beautiful as a sculptural accent on a mantel, bookshelf, or entry table. Style it solo or with dry stems for a minimalist, gallery-worthy look. A timeless, locally made piece that elevates any room.


Why bid:

•One-of-a-kind: No two handmade pieces are exactly alike.

•Statement décor: Versatile, modern, and ready to display.

•Support local art: Your bid champions a Kentucky artist and our cause.

•Gift-ready: A thoughtful present for art and design lovers.


Value: $50 • Donated by: AjiArts (Berea, KY)


Fine print: Fragile art item, handle with care. Local pickup at event checkout; shipping available on request (winner covers packing, shipping, and insurance). Not guaranteed food- or water-safe; recommended for decorative use or dry arrangements unless otherwise indicated by the artist.

Mac & Clay: Custom Dress Shirt item
Mac & Clay: Custom Dress Shirt
$80

Dial in your fit and style with a custom dress shirt from Mac & Clay (380 Southland Dr., Lexington). Choose from a wide range of fabrics and patterns, then personalize with buttons, trim, and optional embroidery to make it yours, from boardroom-ready to bold and modern. A great pick for weddings, interviews, or a wardrobe refresh.


Why bid:

  • Built around you: Customized sizing and details for a confident fit.
  • Tons of options: Fabrics, patterns, buttons, trims; mix and match your way.
  • Giftable: A stylish, practical upgrade for someone special (including you).

Value: $200 • Donated by: Mac & Clay (380 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503)


Fine print: Certificate good for one custom dress shirt. Appointment recommended; contact [email protected] or (859) 699-8889 to schedule. Fabric and customization options based on in-store availability at time of redemption. Upgrades beyond included options may incur additional cost. No cash value. Pickup/redemption at Mac & Clay.

CycleYOU Fitness and Sauna: 10 Sweat Package item
CycleYOU Fitness and Sauna: 10 Sweat Package
$70

Power your mind and body with a 10 Sweat Package at CycleYOU Fitness and Sauna (165 Midland Ave., Lexington). Choose from 72+ classes/week; Cycle, CycleStrength, Strength, Barre, Kickboxing, and Yoga; then recover with infrared sauna access. CYFS welcomes everyBODY: you belong here regardless of fitness level, gender, color, or status. Come for the workout, stay for the community; “mental therapy through fitness.”


Why bid:

  • Serious variety: Mix cycling, strength, barre, kickboxing, and yoga to keep momentum high.
  • Schedule-friendly: 70+ weekly time slots to fit busy calendars.
  • Built-in recovery: Infrared sauna helps you reset post-class.
  • All levels welcome: Supportive coaches and an inclusive vibe.
  • Local love: Support a Lexington favorite and our cause.

Value: $175 • Donated by: CycleYOU Fitness and Sauna (165 Midland Ave., Lexington, KY 40508-1950)


Fine print: Redeem for one 10-class package at CycleYOU Fitness and Sauna. Advance reservation required; classes subject to availability. Account/waiver required; standard studio policies (late cancel/no-show fees) apply. Valid for regularly scheduled group classes; excludes special events/workshops unless noted. No cash value. See voucher/studio for any expiration details.

UK Opera Theatre 2025–26 Season Pair item
UK Opera Theatre 2025–26 Season Pair
$160

Experience a full season of live performance with a Season Pair of Tickets (two seats per show) to UK Opera Theatre. Choose your date for each production and make every outing an occasion:

  • Hansel and Gretel — Oct 3–5, 2025 | Lexington Opera House
  • A Nation of Others — Mar 6–8, 2026 | Lexington Opera House
  • It’s a Grand Night for Singing — Jun 12–14 & 19–21, 2026 | Singletary Center for the Arts

From fairytale magic to powerful storytelling and a Broadway-style celebration, this season has something for everyone.


Why bid:

  • Three nights out, your way: Pick the dates that fit your calendar.
  • Premium local arts: World-class performances close to home.
  • Shareable joy: Perfect for date nights or gifting to fellow arts lovers.
  • Limited: Only one season pair in this auction.

Value: $400 • Donated by: University of Kentucky Opera Theatre (412 Rose Street, Lexington, KY 40515)


Fine print: Valid for two tickets to each listed 2025–2026 production. Performances run Oct 3, 2025 – Jun 21, 2026. Subject to availability; advance arrangements required. To redeem and select dates, contact Megh Jennings-Posner, Program Coordinator at [email protected] or (859) 257-4584. Not valid for productions outside the dates above. No cash value. Parking and concessions not included.

Wylie Caudill — “I Feel Lex” Limited Edition Print item
Wylie Caudill — “I Feel Lex” Limited Edition Print
$80

Own a piece of Lexington art history. This limited edition print of Wylie Caudill’s painting “I Feel Lex” is #106/150, signed and numbered by the artist. The edition sold out in June and will not be reproduced, making this a rare chance to add Caudill’s iconic Lexington motif to your collection; perfect for home, office, or as a standout gift.


Why bid:

  • True scarcity: Edition capped at 150; this is #106—no reprints.
  • Signed & numbered: Collector credibility and long-term appeal.
  • Lexington pride: Beloved local artist and subject.
  • Display-ready gift: A meaningful present for art lovers and Lexington fans.

Value: $200 • Donated by: Wylie Caudill Art (Lexington, KY)

Fresh Bourbon: Signed Bottle by Founders Sean & Tia Edwards item
Fresh Bourbon: Signed Bottle by Founders Sean & Tia Edwards
$30

Bring home a signed bottle of Fresh Bourbon, autographed by co-founders Sean & Tia Edwards. Crafted in Kentucky, this bottle spotlights trailblazing entrepreneurship in the bourbon world and makes a standout addition to any bar cart; perfect for celebrating milestones, gifting, or savoring neat or in classic cocktails.


Why bid:

  • Collector appeal: Hand-signed by both founders.
  • Kentucky heritage: A conversation piece with local pride.
  • Gift-ready: Ideal for bourbon lovers and special occasions.
  • Do good, enjoy great: Support our mission while winning a bottle worth sharing.

Value: $70 • Donated by: Valerie Scott (Mt. Sterling, KY)


Fine print: Must be 21+ to bid and pick up; ID required. Local pickup only (alcohol cannot be shipped). One 750 ml bottle. No cash value.


Relax with Coffee & Books item
Relax with Coffee & Books
$25

Slow down and savor a perfect reading ritual. This Relax with Coffee and Books bundle includes:

  • Crystal Wilkinson — Praise song for the Kitchen
  • Frank X Walker — Black Box Poems
  • Local organic, fair-trade coffee
  • Glazed ceramic coffee mug

Celebrate two acclaimed Kentucky voices while you sip something delicious. Whether you’re gifting a book lover or treating yourself, this cozy set turns any morning (or midnight) into me-time.


Why bid:

  • Local lit love: Spotlight celebrated Kentucky authors.
  • Ready to enjoy: Coffee + mug + two compelling reads.
  • Giftable: Thoughtful and meaningful for readers and writers.
  • Limited: Only one bundle available in this auction.

Value: $65 • Donated by: Rev. Carol Ruthven


Fine print: Book titles and coffee as listed; coffee roast/brand may vary. Mug style/color may vary. No cash value.


Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year — 107 Proof Kentucky Straight Bou item
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year — 107 Proof Kentucky Straight Bou
$100

A grail for bourbon lovers: Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year at 107 proof, crafted in true Kentucky fashion. Bottled as close to barrel proof as possible, each release receives just a splash of Kentucky limestone well-water at bottling; yielding a bourbon that’s remarkably smooth while retaining rich barrel character. Whether you’re saving it for a milestone or opening it with friends, this bottle brings serious pedigree to any bar.


Why bid:

  • Collector caliber: A sought-after Van Winkle family expression.
  • 107 proof balance: Near barrel strength with signature smoothness.
  • Gift-worthy: An unforgettable bottle for connoisseurs and celebrations.
  • Limited: Only one bottle in this auction.

Value: $250 • Donated by: Preston Van Winkle

Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Crystal Wilkinson item
Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Crystal Wilkinson
$16

Savor a lyrical culinary journey with Crystal Wilkinson’s Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts—a national bestseller that honors five generations of Black women in Appalachia. Part memoir, part cookbook, it blends evocative storytelling with nearly 40 family recipes—from Corn Pudding and Chicken & Dumplings to Granny Christine’s Jam Cake—celebrating land, legacy, and the kitchens that shaped them. Praised by award-winning authors and beloved by home cooks, this keepsake invites you to read, reflect, and cook with heart.


Why bid:

•Heritage & flavor: A moving portrait of Black Appalachia told through food.

•Cookable classics: Nearly 40 comforting, time-tested recipes.

•Gift-worthy: Perfect for readers, cooks, and Kentucky-proud kitchens.

•Limited: Only one copy in this auction.


Value: $40 • Donated by: Girls in Motion (Lexington, KY)

Come Walk with Me — Author-Signed Copy (John J. Johnson) item
Come Walk with Me — Author-Signed Copy (John J. Johnson) item
Come Walk with Me — Author-Signed Copy (John J. Johnson)
$8

Own an autographed copy of Come Walk with Me by John J. Johnson, a proud Kentuckian and longtime NAACP leader. Johnson traces his path from Kentucky roots through the highs and hardships of the Civil Rights Movement, offering personal stories of courage, organizing, and community. Inspiring and accessible, this memoir is a reminder that ordinary people can drive extraordinary change, and that the walk toward justice is one we share.


Why bid:

  • Signed collectible: Author-autographed for added significance.
  • Powerful local history: Kentucky perspective on the Civil Rights era.
  • Inspiring read: Leadership, resilience, and community in action.
  • Gift-ready: Perfect for students, history buffs, and civic leaders.

Value: $20 • Donated by: James Palumbo (Lexington, KY)

Private 45-Minute Concert w/ Dr. Michael Preacely item
Private 45-Minute Concert w/ Dr. Michael Preacely
$1,000

Bring the concert hall to you. Enjoy a private, 45-minute performance by Dr. Michael Preacely, an American baritone celebrated for his powerful voice and versatility across opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. With acclaimed roles in Phantom of the Opera, Tosca, and Porgy and Bess on major stages worldwide, Dr. Preacely delivers an unforgettable experience—perfect for house concerts, donor appreciation events, milestone celebrations, or a truly special gathering of friends.


Why bid:

  • World-class voice, your venue: Transform any space into a concert experience.
  • Versatile repertoire: From opera to Broadway favorites and more.
  • Memorable & meaningful: An elevated experience guests will talk about for years.
  • Great to split: Pool bids with friends to make the night happen.

Value: $2,500 • Donated by: Michael Preacely


Fine print:

  • Performance length: 45 minutes.
  • Winner provides: Venue/space, pianist, and any other items associated with the performance.
  • Redemption window: Valid January–May 2026 on a mutually agreed date; no extensions.
  • Scheduling: Coordinate directly with the artist (contact details provided at checkout).
  • Subject to availability. No cash value.
Autographed Nike Basketball: Coach Mark Pope (UK Men’s BB) item
Autographed Nike Basketball: Coach Mark Pope (UK Men’s BB)
$100

Add a centerpiece to your Big Blue collection: a Nike basketball autographed by Coach Mark Pope, captain of Kentucky’s 1996 National Championship team and now the 23rd head coach of UK Men’s Basketball. A standout leader on the floor and the sideline, Coach Pope has energized the program and fanbase alike. This signed ball is a display-ready keepsake for any Wildcats fan—perfect for the home, office, or fan cave.


Why bid:

  • Iconic signature: From a UK National Champion and current head coach.
  • Big Blue bragging rights: A conversation piece for game days and beyond.
  • Giftable collectible: Ideal for alumni, season-ticket holders, and superfans.
  • Limited: Only one in this auction—don’t miss out.

Value: $250 • Donated by: University of Kentucky Athletic Department

Lexington Convention & Visitors Bureau:“VisitLEX” Pride Gift item
Lexington Convention & Visitors Bureau:“VisitLEX” Pride Gift
$50

Show your Bluegrass pride (or gift it!) with this Lexington CVB “VisitLEX” Gift Basket packed with local-flavor comforts and stylish essentials. Perfect for welcome gifts, housewarmings, or a fall refresh.


What’s inside:

  • Big LEX Coffee
  • 14 oz Coffee Mug
  • Fleece Blanket
  • Leather Card Wallet
  • Leather Key Chain — “Lexington”
  • Leather Notebook — Reimagined by Luna
  • Blue Horse Socks
  • Visitor Guide

From your first sip to your next trip, this basket blends cozy vibes with Lexington style.


Why bid:

  • Curated & gift-ready: Everything needed for a thoughtful local gift.
  • Lexington style: Leather goods + Blue Horse socks = everyday flair.
  • Cozy comforts: Coffee, mug, and fleece blanket for instant unwind.
  • Inspiration included: Visitor Guide to plan your next Lexington day out.

Value: $126 • Donated by: Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill: Annual Family Pass item
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill: Annual Family Pass
$60

Give your crew a year of discovery with a Family Annual Pass to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. Explore 3,000 acres, 34 original Shaker buildings, and 30+ miles of trails as often as you like, then enjoy passholder perks all year long. Benefits include unlimited admission to the Historic Centre, The Farm, and The Preserve; complimentary access to signature events like Craft Fair, Harvest Fest and Trick-or-Treat; plus 10% off at The Inn, The Trustees’ Table and The Shops—perfect for day trips, picnics, and memory-making. 


Value: $150 • Donated by: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Rd., Harrodsburg, KY 40330)

Blackwood 105 Proof Bourbon: Double-Matured Small Batch item
Blackwood 105 Proof Bourbon: Double-Matured Small Batch
$40

Raise your glass to craftsmanship. Blackwood 105 Proof Bourbon is produced in extremely small batches and undergoes a second maturation in carefully selected toasted or charred barrels, amplifying depth and character. At 105 proof, it strikes a robust yet refined balance; equally at home neat, over a cube, or in a classic cocktail. A standout bottle for collectors and bourbon fans alike.


Why bid:

  • Double maturation: Secondary time in toasted/charred barrels adds layered complexity.
  • Small-batch quality: Crafted in limited quantities for focused flavor.
  • Versatile proof: 105 proof for sipping or cocktails.
  • Gift-worthy: A distinctive bottle for any bourbon lover.

Value: $100 • Donated by: Justins’ House of Bourbon (601 West Main St, Lexington, KY 40502)


Fine print: Must be 21+ to bid and pick up; ID required.

I Was Here “Nation Builder” Ancestor Portrait — Framed item
I Was Here “Nation Builder” Ancestor Portrait — Framed
$100

Honor legacy and lift the next generation with a black, framed Ancestor Portrait featuring the names of the inaugural I Was Here “Nation Builder” Invitation to Respond Workshop participants from Operation Be You, Inc. Created in partnership with the I Was Here Project, this piece draws on the project’s Ancestor Spirit Portraits, photographing contemporary African Americans as archetypal ancestors, to fill a visual and historical void in our shared memory.

More than décor, this portrait is a living archive: it acknowledges unrecognized Nation Builders, invites reflection and dialogue, and celebrates the young women of Operation Be You as heirs to courage, creativity, and community. A striking, purpose-filled addition to a home, office, classroom, gallery, or civic space.


Why bid:

  • One-of-a-kind significance: Commemorates the inaugural “Nation Builder” cohort.
  • Conversation catalyst: Sparks meaningful dialogue on history, identity, and pride.
  • Mission-forward art: Supports youth empowerment and narrative change.
  • Display-ready: Professionally framed in black for an immediate, polished install.

Value: $250 • Donated by: Operation Be You, Inc. & I Was Here (Georgetown, KY)

Autographed Football: Coach Jeff Brohm (Louisville Cardinal) item
Autographed Football: Coach Jeff Brohm (Louisville Cardinal)
$100

Add a marquee collectible to your UofL shelf: an autographed football signed by Head Coach Jeff Brohm. In just two seasons back home, Brohm has reignited the Cards—ACC Title Game appearance (2023), back-to-back nine-win seasons, a thrilling 2024 Sun Bowl win, and national recognition as a Coach of the Year semifinalist. Across 12 seasons as a head coach, he’s posted an 85–52 record with 8 bowl appearances and a reputation as one of the game’s most innovative offensive minds. A perfect centerpiece for any Cards fan cave.


Why bid:

  • Iconic signature: From Louisville’s hometown head coach and program builder.
  • Fan-cave ready: A conversation piece for game days and beyond.
  • Great gift: Ideal for alumni, season-ticket holders, and superfans.
  • Limited: Only one ball in this auction

Value: $250 • Donated by: University of Louisville Athletic Department

Autographed Nike Basketball: Coach Kenny Brooks (UK Women’s) item
Autographed Nike Basketball: Coach Kenny Brooks (UK Women’s)
$100

Score a centerpiece for your UK collection: a Nike basketball autographed by Coach Kenny Brooks, named the 2025 Sporting News National Coach of the Year and the ninth head coach in Kentucky women’s basketball history (appointed March 26, 2024). With a 540–212 (.718) career record across James Madison, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky—including 11 NCAA Tournament appearances, multiple conference titles, and a Final Four—Coach Brooks has energized the program on and off the court. A display-ready keepsake for any Wildcats fan.


Why bid:

  • Iconic signature: From a nationally honored coach leading a surging UK program.
  • Bluegrass bragging rights: Perfect for the home, office, or fan cave.
  • Giftable collectible: A slam-dunk for alumni and superfans.
  • Limited: Only one ball in this auction.

Value: $250 • Donated by: University of Kentucky

Autographed Nike Basketball:Coach Pat Kelsey (Louisville BB) item
Autographed Nike Basketball:Coach Pat Kelsey (Louisville BB)
$100

Add a statement piece to your UofL collection: a Nike basketball autographed by Head Coach Pat Kelsey. In his Louisville debut (2024–25), Kelsey led the Cards to a 27–8 record (18–2 ACC), earned ACC Coach of the Year (2025), and returned the program to the NCAA Tournament. Across 13 seasons as a head coach (Winthrop, College of Charleston, Louisville), he’s compiled 288–130 with 11 conference championships and five NCAA Tournament bids. A display-ready collectible for every Cards fan.


Why bid:

  • Iconic signature: From the coach steering Louisville’s resurgence.
  • Red & black bragging rights: Perfect for the home, office, or fan cave.
  • Giftable collectible: A slam dunk for alumni and superfans.
  • Limited: Only one ball in this auction.

Value: $250 • Donated by: University of Louisville

Kayla Weber Art — “Showtime” Print item
Kayla Weber Art — “Showtime” Print
$12

Add a pop of color and energy to your space with “Showtime”, a fine art print from Kayla Weber Art. Bold hues and expressive movement make this piece a versatile statement—perfect for a gallery wall, office refresh, or a thoughtful gift for the art lover in your life. Easy to frame and easy to love.


Why bid:

  • Eye-catching décor: Instantly elevates any room.
  • Giftable: Art that fits a variety of styles and spaces.
  • Support the arts: Your bid backs creative work and our cause.
  • Limited availability: Only one print offered in this auction.

Value: $30 • Donated by: Kayla Weber Art

Lucia’s World Emporium: Haitian Metal Willow Tree Wall Art item
Lucia’s World Emporium: Haitian Metal Willow Tree Wall Art
$50

Bring texture, meaning, and movement to your space with a Haitian metal wall art piece featuring a willow tree with a perched bird—handcrafted from recycled oil drums. Sized 18” H x 12.5” W, it’s striking indoors and beautiful in a covered outdoor area. To sweeten the win, you’ll also receive a $50 gift card to Lucia’s World Emporium (328 N Ashland Ave, Lexington-Fayette) to pick out jewelry, textiles, home décor, and more.


Why bid:

  • Art with a story: Upcycled metal, hand-cut and hammered by Haitian artisans.
  • Versatile décor: Statement piece for entries, living rooms, patios, or galleries.
  • Bonus shopping power: $50 gift card to explore more finds at Lucia’s.
  • Gift-ready: A meaningful present that supports craft and community.

Value: $125 • Donated by: Lucia’s World Emporium

Pomegranate Inc. — Fleur de Lis Antique Jade Kitchen Set item
Pomegranate Inc. — Fleur de Lis Antique Jade Kitchen Set
$50

Elevate everyday cooking and entertaining with a Pomegranate Kitchen Set featuring the brand’s elegant Fleur de Lis Antique Jade print:

  • Oven Mitt Set
  • Tea Towel Set
    Plus, enjoy a $50 Pomegranate Gift Card to pick out more table linens, hostess gifts, or seasonal accents—redeemable in-store or online at pomegranateinc.com. A beautiful, gift-ready combo for stylish kitchens and happy hosts.

Why bid:

  • Instant upgrade: Coordinated mitts + towels for a polished look.
  • Design-forward: Signature Fleur de Lis pattern in Antique Jade.
  • Bonus shopping power: $50 gift card to curate your own picks.
  • Giftable: Perfect for housewarmings, weddings, or holiday hosting.

Value: $122 • Donated by: Pomegranate Inc.

Fine print: Set includes one Oven Mitt Set and one Tea Towel Set in Fleur de Lis Antique Jade as donated. Gift card $50, redeemable in-store or online at pomegranateinc.com; standard merchant terms apply. No cash value. 

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory: 4 Tour Experiences item
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory: 4 Tour Experiences
$40

Step up to the plate with four (4) complimentary Museum & Factory Tour experiences at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory (800 W Main St., Louisville). Your admission includes access to all museum exhibits, a 35-minute guided factory tour, a visit to the legendary Bat Vault, and a 13-minute film Heart of the Game in the theater. To cap it off, each guest receives an 18-inch souvenir bat. Most visitors spend 1½–2 hours enjoying the full experience—perfect for families, baseball fans, and out-of-town guests.


Why bid:

  • All-in experience: Exhibits, guided tour, Bat Vault, and film—plus a take-home bat.
  • Fun for all ages: A home run outing for families and superfans alike.
  • Memorable keepsakes: Four mini bats included—one for each guest.
  • Great day trip: Make a Louisville afternoon you’ll talk about all season.

Value: $101.76 • Donated by: Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

Keeneland Spring Meet 2026: Four Reserved Grandstand Seats item
Keeneland Spring Meet 2026: Four Reserved Grandstand Seats
$40

Make race day unforgettable at Keeneland with four reserved Grandstand seats for one (1) day during the 2026 Spring Meet (Apr 3–24). General Admission is included, so you and your guests can soak in the bluegrass tradition, paddock pageantry, world-class Thoroughbred racing, and picture-perfect views; without the scramble for seats. A quintessential Kentucky outing for family, friends, or visiting guests.


Why bid:

  • Guaranteed seats: Skip the rush, reserve your race-day spots.
  • Flexible window: Choose a date during the 2026 Spring Meet (weekdays/Sundays).
  • Bring the crew: Four seats + GA included = easy group plan.
  • Only one set: Limited availability in this auction.

Value: $100 • Donated by: Keeneland

Horse Country: 4 Public Tour Tickets (choose member farm) item
Horse Country: 4 Public Tour Tickets (choose member farm)
$70

Go behind the gates of Kentucky’s horse country with four (4) tickets to a public tour at a participating Horse Country member location. With 20+ touring farms and equine organizations across the Bluegrass, you’ll connect with the horse, land, and people who make this place legendary. Perfect for out-of-town guests, family adventures, or a bucket-list Kentucky day.


Why bid:

  • Bucket-list Bluegrass: Authentic access to a working farm or equine venue.
  • Flexible options: Choose from many member locations and dates.
  • Great for groups: 4 tickets = easy, memorable outing.
  • Support the mission: Celebrate Kentucky’s equine heritage—and our cause.

Value: $180 • Donated by: Horse Country, Inc.


Fine print:

  • Valid for public tours only; subject to availability.
  • Not valid during Kentucky Derby Week, Breeders’ Cup Week, or on Unique Experiences.
  • Must be redeemed for a single farm tour (all four admissions used together).
  • Expires September 20, 2026.
  • Advance reservations required; follow redemption instructions on the voucher.
Talon Winery: Equestrian Suite Private Party (3-Hour Rental) item
Talon Winery: Equestrian Suite Private Party (3-Hour Rental)
$100

Host your next celebration at Talon Winery with a private Equestrian Suite rental for up to 20 guests, valid at either Talon Winery location. Enjoy a stylish, relaxed setting that’s perfect for birthday parties, corporate gatherings, bridal showers, and more. Wine & beer are available for purchase during your event, so you can raise a glass and make it memorable.


Why bid:

  • Turnkey venue: A beautiful private suite without the hassle.
  • Bring your people: Comfortable space for up to 20 guests.
  • Flexible use: Ideal for showers, team events, milestones, and mixers.
  • Local favorite: Celebrate at a beloved Kentucky winery—and support our cause.

Value: $250 • Donated by: Talon Winery


Fine print:

  • Valid for one (1) private suite rental, 3 hours, for up to 20 guests at either Talon Winery location.
  • Reservations required at least 2 weeks in advance; subject to availability; blackout dates may apply.
  • $100 refundable cleaning deposit due at booking (not included).
  • Service gratuity not included.
  • Wine & beer available for purchase during event; 21+ ID required to consume alcohol.
  • Additional time, services, or guests may incur fees per venue policy. No cash value.
BeSpoken Spirits: 2 Bottles of Bourbon + VIP Distillery Tour item
BeSpoken Spirits: 2 Bottles of Bourbon + VIP Distillery Tour
$75

Make it a bourbon-lover’s day at BeSpoken Spirits (101 W. Loudon Ave., 40508). This package includes two bottles of BeSpoken Bourbon Whiskey, branded shot glasses, golf tees, and a VIP Distillery Tour for four. Gather your crew, explore the craft behind the pour, and head home with bottles you’ll be proud to share.


Why bid:

  • Bourbon + experience: Take home two bottles and enjoy a behind-the-scenes VIP tour.
  • Bring friends: Admission for four, perfect for a double date or out-of-town guests.
  • Gift-ready: Includes shot glasses and golf tees for a fun, complete bundle.
  • Local love: Support a hometown distillery and our cause.

Value: $187.18 • Donated by: BeSpoken Spirits (101 W. Loudon Ave., 40508)


Fine print: Must be 21+ to bid and pick up; ID required. VIP tour for four (4); advance reservation required and subject to availability; blackout dates may apply. Follow voucher instructions to schedule. No cash value.

Paul Mitchell The School Lexington: Hair Style item
Paul Mitchell The School Lexington: Hair Style
$7

Hair style by Paul Mitchell student, under the supervision of licensed stylist.


Value: $18 • Donated by: Paul Mitchell The School Lexington — Cosmetology School


Fine print: Appointment required; subject to availability. Service performed by a student (Future Professional) under licensed instructor supervision. Service scope per school menu for “Hair Style”; add-ons (e.g., shampoo/blow-dry, hot tools, treatments, specialty/up-styles) may cost extra unless included by the school. Gratuity not included. No cash value. 24-hour cancellation/no-show policies may apply; see school for details.

Summit Salon Academy: Haircut & Style
$8

Treat yourself to a fresh haircut & style at Summit Salon Academy (Lexington). Your service is performed by a student (Future Professional) under the guidance of a licensed instructor; great for a trim, refresh, or new look before photos, interviews, or a night out.

Why bid:

  • Pro results, school value: Supervised service in a teaching salon.
  • Versatile looks: From sleek and straight to soft waves or volume.
  • Feel great, do good: Support student learning and our cause.
  • Easy gift: A quick, confidence-boosting treat.

Value: $20 • Donated by: Summit Salon Academy (Lexington, KY 40504)


Fine print: Appointment required; subject to availability. Service performed by a student under licensed instructor supervision. Includes haircut & style per academy menu; add-ons (e.g., specialty finish, treatments, hot tools, shampoo/blow-dry if not included) may incur extra cost. Gratuity not included. No cash value. 24-hour cancellation/no-show policies may apply; see academy for details.

The Sound Healing Center of Lexington — $50 Gift Certificate
$20

Treat yourself (or someone you love) to deep relaxation with a $50 gift certificate to The Sound Healing Center of Lexington (333 E Short St., Suite 320). Use it toward public sound baths or private sound healing sessions designed to help you reset, restore, and relax through immersive sound.


Why bid:

  • Flexible use: Apply to public or private sessions.
  • Self-care upgrade: A thoughtful way to de-stress and recharge.
  • Great gift: Perfect for wellness seekers and busy caregivers.
  • Local love: Support a Lexington wellness studio and our cause.

Value: $50 • Donated by: The Sound Healing Center of Lexington


Fine print: Gift certificate valid toward services at The Sound Healing Center of Lexington; advance reservation recommended and subject to availability. If service total exceeds $50, winner pays the difference. Remaining balance/expiration per studio policy. No cash value. Digital delivery to winner’s email; coordinate redemption with the studio.

Lexington Healing Arts Academy — $50 Gift Card
$20

Invest in your well-being with a $50 gift card to Lexington Healing Arts Academy (252 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503). Use it toward any services offered by the academy, an easy way to schedule some much-needed self-care or gift wellness to someone you love.

Why bid:

  • Flexible use: Apply to the services you choose.
  • Self-care made simple: A quick path to rest and recovery.
  • Great gift: Perfect for busy friends, caregivers, or teammates.
  • Support local: Back a Lexington wellness staple and our cause.

Value: $50 • Donated by: Lexington Healing Arts Academy (252 Southland Dr., Lexington, KY 40503)

Fine print: Gift card valid toward services at Lexington Healing Arts Academy; appointments recommended and subject to availability. If service total exceeds $50, winner pays the difference. Remaining balance/expiration follow merchant policy. No cash value.

