2025 Florida ASL Festival

**Event Details:**
- **Entry Fee:** One entry fee per person
- **Tournament Format:** Switcholio (with potential adjustments to the format as needed)
- **Player Placement:** Players will be placed in tiered levels at the discretion of the event organizers.
- **Disputes:** Florida Sunshine Deaf Cornhole reserves the right to make the final decision on any dispute calls.
Join us for a fun, competitive day celebrating cornhole with an ASL-friendly environment! Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, everyone is welcome to compete in this exciting tournament. Don’t miss out!
