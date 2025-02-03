2025 Florida Fellowship of Worship Artists Summer Workshop

Adult registration with a double occupancy room/meal dinner Mon-Sat (breakfast)
Adult registration with a double occupancy room/meal dinner Mon-Sat (breakfast)
Adult Registration and Single Room
$615
Adult registration with a double occupancy room/meal Mon-Sat (breakfast)
Adult registration with a double occupancy room/meal Mon-Sat (breakfast)
Adult Registration - Commuter
$320
Adult registration only (no room). Includes Mon-Fri dinner Tues-Fri lunch.
Adult registration only (no room). Includes Mon-Fri dinner Tues-Fri lunch.
Youth Registration with Room & Board
$455
Youth registration with double occupancy room/meal Mon- Sat.
Youth registration with double occupancy room/meal Mon- Sat.
Middle School Youth Registration without Chaperone +$50
$505
Youth registration with double occupancy room/meal Mon- Sat. and chaperone fee.
If your middle school youth is attending without a group chaperone (ratio 1:6), we will provide chaperone services. There is a $50 fee included to help cover the cost of staff serving as chaperones.
Youth registration with double occupancy room/meal Mon- Sat. and chaperone fee.
If your middle school youth is attending without a group chaperone (ratio 1:6), we will provide chaperone services. There is a $50 fee included to help cover the cost of staff serving as chaperones.
Youth Team
$400
Registration with double occupancy room/meal Mon.-Sat. (breakfast) REQUIRES APPROVAL FROM STEPHANY
Registration with double occupancy room/meal Mon.-Sat. (breakfast) REQUIRES APPROVAL FROM STEPHANY
Youth Chaperone
$355
Double occupancy room/meal Mon-Sat (breakfast) For chaperones attending with youth participants.
Double occupancy room/meal Mon-Sat (breakfast) For chaperones attending with youth participants.
Youth Registration - $50 Deposit Only
$50
Use this registration for churches who are asking youth to pay an initial $50 deposit and are submitting the remaining payment for the group by check. The balance must be paid by May 31 for the youth to participate in the workshop.
Use this registration for churches who are asking youth to pay an initial $50 deposit and are submitting the remaining payment for the group by check. The balance must be paid by May 31 for the youth to participate in the workshop.
Youth Registration - Half Payment
$227.50
Use this registration for churches who are asking youth to pay half of the workshop cost and are submitting the remaining payment for the group by check. The balance must be paid by May 31 for the youth to participate in the workshop.
Use this registration for churches who are asking youth to pay half of the workshop cost and are submitting the remaining payment for the group by check. The balance must be paid by May 31 for the youth to participate in the workshop.
Sunday Night Room - Double
$35
This is ONLY for the advance setup team who wish to prepay for Sunday Night
This is ONLY for the advance setup team who wish to prepay for Sunday Night
Sunday Night Room - Single
$45
This is ONLY for the advance setup team or early arrival adults who wish to prepay for Sunday Night
This is ONLY for the advance setup team or early arrival adults who wish to prepay for Sunday Night
Help Sponsor a Youth Team Member
$10
Help Sponsor a Youth Team Member
$25
Help Sponsor a Youth Team Member
$50
Help Sponsor a Youth Team Member
$75
Help Sponsor a Youth Team Member
$100
Help Sponsor a Youth Team Member
$125
Help Sponsor a Youth Team Member (
$150
Add a donation for Florida Chapter of The Fellowship
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!