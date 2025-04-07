On My Honor, Inc
2025 Flying Eagle Golf Scramble
4975 Utica-Sellersburg Rd
Sellersburg, IN 47172, USA
Single Golfer Registration
$75
Team of 4 Golfers
$300
Star Sponsor
$100
Business name on hole sponsorship sign. Social media and website advertisement
Business name on hole sponsorship sign. Social media and website advertisement
Life Sponsor
$400
Star Sponsorship perks plus One Foursome
Star Sponsorship perks plus One Foursome
Eagle Sponsor
$500
Star and Life Sponsorship perks plus Logo on banner at the event
Star and Life Sponsorship perks plus Logo on banner at the event
Presenter Sponsor **Best Value**
$1,000
All Star, Life and Eagle Sponsorship perks plus Personal Swag/Networking card table
All Star, Life and Eagle Sponsorship perks plus Personal Swag/Networking card table
Mulligan
$10
Prize Package
$20
