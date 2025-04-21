Syracuse-Onondaga Food Systems Alliance, Inc.

Syracuse-Onondaga Food Systems Alliance, Inc.

3rd Annual Food Justice Gathering

Art & Home Center

NY State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209

Ally Ticket
$75

I am attending on behalf of an organization or institution that is covering my ticket cost AND/OR
I live outside of Central New York.

Sustainer Ticket
$50

I can comfortably meet my basic needs and have relative financial freedom. (Available for CNY residents paying their own way.)

Community Ticket
$30

I can meet my basic needs if I budget carefully. (Available for CNY residents paying their own way.)

Supported Ticket
$10

I live on a fixed income but have support to meet my basic needs most of the time. (Available for CNY residents paying their own way.)

Solidarity Ticket
Free

I face financial hardship. I struggle to meet basic needs, qualify for government assistance, and/or lack reliable transportation. This option also for any Indigenous person who wishes to use it.

