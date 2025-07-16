2025 - Food Truck Vendor

Arrival time is 10:00a on whichever day(s) you decide to come. $100 fee is a flat fee to come to the event, it is not a daily fee. Event Days - 11/6, 11/7 and 11/8 PLEASE NOTE: Saturday is our main event day and will be SLOW and little to no persons at the venue between the hours 9:00-3:00p. Once everyone returns, there will be a live band at night and we will need trucks there late.